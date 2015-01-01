पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना:सुबह आठ बजे शुरू होगी मतगणना, पुलिस लाइन में 20 जगहाें पर मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिसकर्मी तैनात

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
मतगणना स्थल पर सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था का जायजा लेते एसपी कुमार आशीष।
  • शांतिपूर्ण मतगणना के लिए आठ जगह पर की गई बैरिकेडिंग, कड़ी सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था के बीच काउंटिंग आज
  • प्रवेश के लिए पास जरूरी 200 मीटर की दूरी पर गाड़ियों का भी पड़ाव वर्जित, जिला प्रशासन के पास पर ही प्रवेश संभव
  • जिले के चार विधानसभा सीट पर 51 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का होना है फैसला
  • मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर दो सौ मीटर की दूरी पर सोमवार से ही धारा 144 लगाई गई

पुलिस लाइन में आज होने वाली मतगणना में चाक-चौबंद सुरक्षा की इंतजाम किया गया है। इस दौरान 20 जगहों पर मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस अधिकारी तैनात रहेंगे। चुनाव परिणाम घोषित होने के पूर्व या बाद में किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा शांति भंग करने पर निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई की जायेगी। एहतियातन मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर दो सौ मीटर की दूरी पर सोमवार से ही धारा 144 लगाया गया है। मतगणना केंद्र की सुरक्षा अर्धसैनिक बलों के के द्वारा की जा रही है। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जायजा लेने एसपी कुमार आशीष ने सोमवार को मतगणना केंद्र पहुंचे थे। बता दें कि कुल 51 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला होना है। बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति को लेकर एसपी ने सार्जेंट मेजर सुनील कुमार को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया। केंद्र के बाहर 200 मीटर की दूरी पर किसी का भी प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा। केंद्र के बाहर भीड़ में नहीं जुटाया जाना है। केंद्र परिसर सीसीटीवी कैमरा से लैस है। मतगणना केंद्र परिसर व केंद्र के पास प्रवेश के लिए कुल सात बैरिकेडिंग लगाए गए हैं। जिसमे एक-एक बैरिकेडिंग पश्चिमपाली व ठाकुरंगज मार्ग की ओर लगाए गए हैं। चार बैरिकेडिंग केंद्र परिसर के अंदर बनाया गया है। सभी बैरिकेडिंग में जांच के बाद ही किसी को भी अंदर प्रवेश करने दिया जाएगा। मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर ज़िला प्रशासन के द्वारा जारी प्रवेश पत्र के बिना किसी का भी प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा। 200 मीटर की दूरी पर गाड़ियों का भी पड़ाव वर्जित रहेगा।

जीत के बाद जुलूस की होगी वीडियोग्राफी
चुनाव आयोग द्वारा आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू रहने के कारण विजय जुलूस निकाले जाने के दौरान चुनाव आयोग के दिशा-निर्देशों का हर हाल में पालन किया जाना है। इसके साथ ही कोविड 19 के तहत जो गाइड लाइन है उसका भी पालन किया जाना है। किसी परिस्थिति में विजयी उम्मीदवार के साथ उनके समर्थक जुलूस के शक्ल में मतगणना केंद्र से निकलते हैं तो उसकी वीडियोग्राफी करायी जाएगी। साथ-ही-साथ बल एवं दंडाधिकारी के साथ स्कोर्ट की व्यवस्था पूर्व से की जानी है। चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में अलग अलग क्यूआरटी का गठन किया गया है। इसके अलावा सभी थानाध्यक्ष और अंचल निरीक्षक अपने अपने क्षेत्रों में बल के साथ मौजूद रहेंगे। किसी भी आपात स्थिति में सीधे कार्रवाई करेंगे।

मतगणना केंद्र पर सुरक्षा का है पुख्ता इंतजाम
एसपी कुमार आशीष ने कहा कि मतगणना को लेकर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का पुख्ता इंतजाम किया गया है। आम जनों व समर्थकों से सहयोग की अपील है, चुनाव परिणाम कुछ भी हों, कोई जीते कोई हारे, हमें अपनी तहज़ीब और गंगा-जमनी विरासत नहीं भूलनी है। पूरे मुल्क की निगाहें हम पर लगी हुई हैं। अतः पूरी सादगी और शांति से हमें चुनाव परिणाम को स्वीकार करना चाहिए और आपसी सदभाव को बरकरार रखना चाहिए।

मतगणना के लिए 400 कर्मियों को लगाया गया
किशनगंज|जिले के चार विधानसभा में सात नवंबर को हुए मतदान की गिनती आज मंगलवार को होगी। बाजार समिति स्थित वज्रगृह में मतगणना को लेकर सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। मतगणना के लिए लगभग 400 कर्मियों को लगाया गया है। प्रत्येक विधानसभा के लिए 14 टेबल लगाए गए हैं। पहले पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती होगी। उसके उपरांत प्रत्याशी या उनके द्वारा अधिकृत प्रतिनिधियों के द्वारा रेंडमली चयन किये गए ईवीएम के वोटों की गिनती की जाएगी। जिला प्रशासन ने पारदर्शी मतगणना के लिए पूरी तैयारी किया है। प्रत्येक राउंड का परिणाम ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र से प्रसारित किया जाएगा। मतगणना परिसर की सुरक्षा कड़ा कर दिया गया है। जिला दण्डाधिकारी आदित्य प्रकाश ने पूरे परिसर में धारा 144 लगा दिया है। किसी भी परिस्थिति से निपटने के लिए दण्डाधिकारी के साथ साथ अर्धसैनिक बल को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।

जिलाधिकारी ने की बैठक
डीएम ने मतगणना से एक दिन पूर्व सोमवार को सभी निर्वाची पदाधिकारी के साथ बैठक किया। प्रत्येक विधानसभा से दो-दो सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी को पोस्टल बैलेट के संबंध में आवश्यक प्रशिक्षण देने का निर्देश दिया गया। मतगणना शुरू होने से पहले, मतगणना के दौरान एवं मतगणना संपन्न होने के बाद संपूर्ण परिसर को सेनिटाइज्ड करने का निर्देश दिया गया। सभी आर ओ को मतगणना शुरू होने से पहले स्ट्रांग रूम का विजिट करने का निर्देश दिया गया।
प्रत्याशियों की धड़कनें तेज
जीत-हार को लेकर चल रहे कयासों पर आज विराम लग जाएगा। मतगणना को लेकर प्रत्याशियों की धड़कने तेज हो गयी है। अब तक जीत का दावा करने वाले भी सकते में हैं। मतदाताओं ने अपना नेता किसे चुना इसका फैसला आज हो जाएगा। प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों में भी उहापोह की स्थिति बनी हुई है। किशनगंज विस में 20, बहादुरगंज में नौ, ठाकुरगंज में दस और कोचाधामन विधानसभा से 12 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में भाग्य आजमाने उतरे थे।

