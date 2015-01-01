पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परीक्षा:जिले में 17 से 24 फरवरी तक दो पालियों में होगी 10वीं की परीक्षा

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परीक्षा के लिए जिला मुख्यालय में बनाए गए 13 परीक्षा केंद्र

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा संचालित मैट्रिक की परीक्षा 17 फरवरी से 24 फरवरी तक होगी। परीक्षा दो पालियों में लिया जाएगा। जिला मुख्यालय में 13 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।इन परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दोनों पालियों में कुल 15 हजार 753 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। इस वर्ष लड़कों से अधिक लड़कियों की संख्या है। लड़कों की संख्या 7201 हैं जबकि लड़कियों की संख्या 8552 हैं। प्रथम पाली में 7928 एवम द्वितीय पाली में 7825 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी सुभाष कुमार गुप्ता ने कहा कि सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों से जिले के सभी विद्यालय को टैग कर दिया गया है। परीक्षा केंद्रों की सूची बोर्ड को भेज दिया गया है। बोर्ड के निदेशालोक में पूर्व में जिस विद्यालय का परीक्षा केंद्र जहां था। इस वर्ष उसे बदल दिया गया है। परीक्षा केंद्र तौहीद इंस्टीच्युट में प्रथम पाली में 496 एवं द्वितीय पाली में 624, सेंट जेवियर्स में स्कूल में प्रथम पाली में 542 एवम द्वितीय पाली में 518, सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर में प्रथम पाली में 475 एवं द्वितीय पाली में 523, ओरियंटल पब्लिक स्कूल में प्रथम पाली में 485 एवं द्वितीय पाली में 599, उर्दू लाइन मध्य विद्यालय में प्रथम पाली में 680 एवं द्वितीय पाली में 607, नेशनल हाई स्कूल में प्रथम पाली में 785 एवं द्वितीय पाली में 709, आरके साहा महिला कॉलेज में प्रथम पाली में 1186 एवं द्वितीय पाली में 1146, गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल में प्रथम पाली में 689 एवं द्वितीय पाली में 685, इंटर हाई स्कूल में प्रथम पाली में 691 एवं द्वितीय पाली में 716, जीबीएम स्कूल में प्रथम पाली में 449 एवं द्वितीय पाली में 472, मारवाड़ी कालेज में प्रथम पाली में 625 एवं द्वितीय पाली में 442, बेथल मिशन स्कूल में प्रथम पाली में 453 एवं द्वितीय पाली में 434 परीक्षार्थी होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें