आर्थिक गणना पूरी:सभी प्रखंडों में पूरी हो गई सातवीं आर्थिक गणना

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
प्रखंडों में मंगलवार को कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर संचालक (सीएससी) द्वारा की जा रही 7वीं आर्थिक गणना पूरी हो गई। जिला सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी शशि कुमार सिन्हा ने सीएससी के जिला प्रबंधक मो. कवि हसन, सौरव कुमार व संजय कुमार को 7वीं आर्थिक गणना का सफलतापूर्वक पूर्ण होने का सर्टिफिकेट प्रदान किया। सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी ने सेंटर में कार्यरत लोगों द्वारा किए काम की प्रशंसा भी किए एवं कहा कि डिजिटल इंडिया का सपना साकार होने जा रहा है। 7वीं आर्थिक गणना का कार्य इस बार पूरी तरह डिजिटल था। गणना इस बार पूरी तरह से पेपरलेस था, ज्ञात हो कि किशनगंज जिले के सभी ग्राम पंचायत में कॉमन सर्विस सेन्टर मौजूद है। जिसके द्वारा इस बार सातवीं आर्थिक गणना का कार्य किया गया।

