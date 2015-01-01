पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:ट्रक पर चढ़कर रस्सी खोल रहे युवक को लगा करंट, मौत

किशनगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दैला पंचायत के समदा का रहने वाला था खलासी
  • 11 हजार वोल्ट की तार की चपेट आया था युवक

करंट लगने से एक युवक की मौत हो गई है। घटना सोमवार सुबह दिघलबैंक थाना क्षेत्र की है। मृतक ट्रक का खलासी था एवं ट्रक पर चढ़कर रस्सी खोलने के दौरान ग्यारह हजार वाेल्ट की चपेट में आ गया। मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक मजहरुल हक किशनगंज प्रखंड के दौला पंचायत अंतर्गत समदा गांव का रहने वाला था। सोमवार सुबह ट्रक से दिघलबैंक गया था। आसपास के लोगों ने युवक के झुलसने की सूचना विद्युत विभाग को दी। तबतक युवक दम तोड़ चुका था। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद दिघलबैंक पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में ले लिया। सूचना पर कोचाधामन के पूर्व विधायक मुजाहिद आलम मृतक के घर पहुंचे एवं सांत्वना व्यक्त की। उन्होंने कहा कि विद्युत बोर्ड के अधिकारियों से बात हुई है। जल्द ही परिजनों को उचित मुआवजा दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें