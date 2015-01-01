पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी:मास्क पहने चोर ने कोर्ट कैम्पस से बाइक चुराई

किशनगंज6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चोर ने व्यवहार न्यायालय परिसर से बाइक चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। घटना गुरुवार दोपहर एक बजे की है। पीड़ित अधिवक्ता मधुकर कुमार ने कहा कि रोजाना के तरह कोर्ट कैम्पस स्थित जीआर ऑफिस के पास बाइक लगाया करते थे। गुरुवार को करीब 10:30 बजे बाइक संख्या बीआर 37- 8292 लगाकर काम से कोर्ट गए थे। वापस जब खाना खाने के लिए घर जाना था तो बाइक के पास पहुंचे जहां देखा बाइक गायब था। इसके बाद अन्य अधिवक्ताओं को घटना की जानकारी दी। खोजबीन भी की लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चला। जब न्यायालय परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी को खंगाला तो देखा एक लड़का पैदल बाइक लेकर न्यायालय परिसर से जा रहा था। युवक की पहचान नहीं हो सकी, क्योंकि उसने मास्क पहना था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें