हादसा:स्काॅर्पियो को बचाने में ट्रैक्टर पलटा, पीछे आ रही बाइक पर सवार बच्चा गिरा, मौत

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • ओवरटेक करने में ट्रक से टकराई कार, 20 मीटर तक घिसटी
  • करूवामनी पदमपुर सड़क पर दलाल चौक के पास ट्रैक्टर को ओवरटेक कर रही थी गाड़ी

प्रखंड के करूवामनी पदमपुर सड़क पर दलाल चौके के पास बुधवार की शाम करीब पांच में ट्रैक्टर, स्कार्पियो और बाइक के बीच टक्कर हो गई। इस हादसे में बाइक सवार एक बच्चे की मौत हो गई।

दुर्घटना के संबंध में प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि दलाल चौके के पास तेज रफ्तार स्कार्पियो चालक ने गलत तरीके से ट्रैक्टर को ओवरटेक करने की कोशिश की। इसमें स्कार्पियो को बचाने के चक्कर में ट्रैक्टर पलट गया। वहीं उसके पीछे बाइक सवार दंपत्ति अंसार और उनकी पत्नी अजगरी बेगम और एक बच्चा हादसे का शिकार हो गया। इसमें बच्चे की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं एनएच-31 स्थित रेलवे माल गोदाम के सामने बुधवार करीब 11 बजे एक ट्रक की चपेट में आने से कार पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। घटना में कार पर सवार एक ही परिवार के सभी सदस्य बाल बाल बच गए। घटना के बाद ट्रक चालक मौके से ट्रक छोड़कर फरार हो गए। ट्रक संख्या डब्ल्यूबी 41 एच 2742 पर आलू लदा था। दोनों ही वाहन बिहार बस स्टैंड की ओर से आ रही थी। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने कहा कि ट्रक आगे जा रहा था। पीछे से लाल रंग का ऑल्टो कार ओवर टेक कर निकल रही थी। उसी दौरान ट्रक का एक हिस्सा कार से सट गया। इससे कार घूमकर ट्रक के सामने आ गया। करीब 20 मीटर तक कार ट्रक के आगे तक घसीट कर चला गया।

स्टेशन के माल गोदाम के पास हुआ हादसा
कार में रायगंज निवासी चंचल राय पत्नी सहित तीन महिला और एक बेटा-बेटी सवार थे। वे सभी बेटी की स्कूल में एडमिशन के लिए सिलीगुड़ी जा रहें थे। सूचना पर एसडीपीओ अनवर जावेद अंसारी मौके पर पहुंचे और ट्रक जब्त कर थाना भेजवाया। वहीं कार का एक हिस्सा पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। इसके कारण तत्काल थाना परिसर भेज दिया गया। वाहन मालिक से एक लिखित आवेदन लेकर अग्रिम कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया।

