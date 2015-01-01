पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठाकुरगंज विस में राजद प्रत्याशी ने दर्ज की जीत:जदयू प्रत्याशी से नाराज वाेटरों ने राजद को पहनाया विजयश्री

गलगलिया18 मिनट पहले
पिछले दो विधानसभा में ठाकुरगंज सीट पर कब्जा जमाने वाले जदयू ने इस बार के विधानसभा चुनाव में ठाकुरगंज का सीट गंवा दिया। यहां जदयू प्रत्याशी की बेरूखी से नाराज मतदाताओं ने राजद उम्मीदवार सऊद आलम को जीत का सेहरा पहना दिया।

तीसरे स्थान पर रहे जदयू के नौशाद आलम ने राजद के उम्मीदवार सउद आलम को टक्कर की बात तो दूर वह दूसरे स्थान पर रहे गोपाल अग्रवाल को भी टक्कर नहीं दे पाए और विधानसभा का चुनाव हार गये। इस बार यहां वोटों का बिखराव ऐसा हुआ कि परंपरागत वोटों को अपनी मिल्कियत समझने वाले जदयू उम्मीदवार का सूपड़ा साफ हो गया। नौशाद आलम की स्थिति यह हो गई कि उन्हें निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के रूप में चुनाव लड़ रहे गोपाल अग्रवाल को मिले मत के 50 फीसदी भी मत नहीं मिला। दरअसल, ठाकुरगंज में इस बार मतों का बिखराव ऐसा हुआ कि उसने महागठबंधन की जीत की राह आसान कर दी। शायद यही वजह रही कि सउद आलम ने मतगणना के 10वां राउंड के बाद से प्रतिद्वन्द्वी उम्मीदवार पर जो बढ़त बनाई उसका सिलसिला बढ़ते हुए अंत तक बढ़त 24 हजार कायम रहा जबकि जदयू उम्मीदवार से बढ़त 56 हजार के करीब रहा और जीत का सेहरा अपने सिर बांध लिया। सउद आलम को जहां 77482 मिले। वहीं निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी गोपाल अग्रवाल को 53210 मत मिले हैं।

