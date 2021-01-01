पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता पर जोर:लोकतंत्र की सबसे मजबूत कड़ी हैं मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का करें प्रयोग : आदित्य

किशनगंज38 मिनट पहले
अधिकारियों व कर्मियों को शपथ दिलाते डीएम। - Dainik Bhaskar
अधिकारियों व कर्मियों को शपथ दिलाते डीएम।
  • टाउन हॉल में मनाया गया राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस, मतदान की दिलाई शपथ
  • डीएम ने लोगों से अपील : निर्भीक, निष्पक्ष और बिना प्रलोभन के करें मतदान

टाउन हॉल में सोमवार को 11वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। डीएम आदित्य प्रकाश व एसपी कुमार आशीष ने कार्यक्रम का उद्‌घाटन किया। डीएम ने कहा कि मजबूत लोकतंत्र के लिए मतदान जरूरी है। 25 जनवरी 1950 को भारत निर्वाचन आयोग का गठन हुआ था, इसलिए हर साल 25 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया जाता है। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर डीएम ने मतदाताओं समेत अधिकारियों को मतदान करने की शपथ दिलाई। मतदाताओं को मतदान के महत्व से रूबरू कराते हुए कहा कि विश्व की सबसे बड़ी लोकतांत्रिक देश की गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण बनाए रखना देश के सभी नागरिकों का दायित्व है। पिछले विस चुनाव में जिले के 62.32 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया था। बिहार में जिले को दूसरा स्थान मिला। डीएम ने लोगों से अपील की कि निर्भीक, निष्पक्ष व बिना प्रलोभन के मतदान करें। ताकि स्वस्थ लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया और मजबूत हो सके। उन्होंने कहा कि आज ही भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ई ईपीक लांच किया है। इससे मतदाताओं को काफी सुविधा मिलेगी। इसके माध्यम से मतदाता घर बैठे मतदान से संबंधित सभी जानकारी ले सकेंगे। कार्यक्रम में डीएम आदित्य प्रकाश, एसपी कुमार आशीष, डीडीसी मनन राम, एडीएम ब्रजेश कुमार, एसडीएम शहनवाज अहमद नियाजी, निदेशक डीआरडीए विकास कुमार, भू-अर्जन पदाधिकारी राशिद आलम, डीटीओ रविंद्रनाथ गुप्ता, जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी मनिरुल शेख आदि थे।

नए मतदाताओं को दिया गया वोटर आई कार्ड, मतदान का महत्व भी समझाया
डीएम ने 18 वर्ष की आयु पूरा कर पहली बार मतदाता बने युवक-युवतियों को पहचान पत्र दिया। स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र निर्माण में भागीदारी निभाने का संदेश दिया। एसपी कुमार आशीष ने कहा कि युवा व महिला मतदाता अगर शत प्रतिशत मतदान कर अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करें तो जिले को पहला स्थान मिलकर रहेगा। उन्होंने युवा मतदाताओं से अपील किया कि मताधिकार का उपयोग करें। साथ ही कहा कि ऐसे लोगों को अपना मत दें जिनका समाज के प्रति सोच अच्छा हो। अगर, अच्छे लोग समाज काे लीड करेंगे तो निश्चित रूप से समाज आगे बढ़ेगा।

बेहतर काम करने वाले कई अधिकारी हुए सम्मानित
विस चुनाव में बेहतर काम करने वाले अधिकारियों व कर्मियों को सम्मानित किया गया। रेडक्रॉस सोसाइटी के सचिव मिक्की साहा को सम्मानित किया गया। ठाकुरगंज विस, बहादुरगंज विस, कोचाधामन विस के 10-10 सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट व किशनगंज विस क्षेत्र के 15-15 सेक्टर दंडाधिकारियों को जिला पदाधिकारी ने प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।

बेहतर काम के लिए मिक्की साहा को सम्मानित करते डीएम व एसपी।
बेहतर काम के लिए मिक्की साहा को सम्मानित करते डीएम व एसपी।

एक जनवरी तक जिले में 1102896 हैं मतदाता
एक जनवरी तक जिले में 11 लाख 28 हजार 96 मतदाता हैं। इनमें पुरुष मतदाताओं की संख्या 576772 है। महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या 551280 है। जबकि तृतीय लिंग के मतदाताओं की संख्या 44 है। बहादुरगंज विधानसभा में 292624, ठाकुरगंज विधानसभा में 291436, किशनगंज विधानसभा में 293802 व कोचाधामन विधानसभा में 250234 मतदाता हैं।

