निर्देश:बिना मास्क के वोट नहीं कर सकेंगे मतदाता : सीएस

किशनगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चुनाव आयोग से जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार मतदान करने के लिए वोटर को पहनना होगा मास्क

विधानसभा चुनाव में कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरों से निपटने के लिये चुनाव आयोग द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। सभी बूथों पर स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति के साथ पर्याप्त मात्रा में सेनिटाइजर के इंतजाम किये गये हैं। उक्त बातें सिविल सर्जन श्रीनंदन ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी बूथ, ईवीएम डिस्पैच सेंटर व मतगणना को लेकर बनाये गये वज्रगृह ही नहीं चुनाव को लेकर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा बनाये गये सभी कोषांगों को नियमित रूप से सेनिटाइज किया जा चुका है। कोई भी मतदाता मास्क के बिना मतदान केंद्र के अंदर प्रवेश नहीं कर सकेंगे। जहां बूथों के आगे ही उनके हाथों को सेनिटाइज किया जायेगा। साथ ही मतदान के लिये उन्हें एक ग्लव्स प्रदान किया जायेगा। इस्तेमाल के बाद उनके निस्तारण को लेकर बूथवार उचित इंतजाम किये गये हैं।
सभी बूथों पर उपलब्ध कराया गया है कोविड प्रोटेक्शन किट
जिले के सभी छह विधानसभा सीटों पर होने वाले मतदान के लिये कुल 1668 मतदान केंद्र बनाये गये हैं। सीएस ने कहा कि इन सभी बूथों पर खासतौर पर तैयार किया गया। कोविड प्रोटेक्शन कीट उपलब्ध कराया गया है। एक कीट में बूथवार तैनात सभी मतदान कर्मियों के लिये पीपीई कीट, मास्क, ग्लव्स व सैनिटाइजर शामिल किये गये हैं। इसके अलावा वोट डालने के लिये आने वाले वोटरों को एक ग्लव्स प्रदान किया जायेगा। ताकि ईवीएम मशीन के जरिये संक्रमण के प्रसार की किसी भी संभावना को नकारा जा सके।
थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग व सैनिटाइज के बाद मिलेगा बूथों पर प्रवेश : चुनाव संबंधी तैयारियों का हवाला देते हुए डीपीएम स्वास्थ्य डॉ. मुनाज़िम ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को मतदान को लेकर विशेष प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है। संबंधित क्षेत्र की आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग मशीन के साथ बूथों पर तैनात किया जायेगा। मतदाताओं के हाथों को सैनिटाइज व ग्लब्स उनके माध्यम से प्रदान किया जायेगा।
संक्रमित मरीजों को भी मतदान प्रक्रिया में शामिल करने का इंतजाम : जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि मतदान की प्रक्रिया में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों को शामिल करने के लिये विशेष इंतजाम किये गये हैं। इसके लिये क्षेत्रवार संक्रमित मरीजों की पहचान कर ली गयी है। मतदान के आखिरी घंटों में उन्हें मतदान प्रक्रिया में शामिल किया जाना है।

सभी बूथों पर होगा कचरा प्रबंधन का उचित इंतजाम
मतदान के बाद बड़ी संख्या में उपयोग में लाये गये मास्क के निस्तारण को लेकर सभी बूथों पर उचित प्रबंध किये गये हैं। इसके लिये सभी मतदान केंद्र के सौ मीटर दायरे के अंदर सौ लीटर क्षमता वाले तीन डस्बिटन रखें होंगे। उपयोग में लाये गये मास्क को इसमें जमा किया जाना है. इसके बाद इसके निस्तारण के लिये संबंधित पीएचसी लाया जायेगा। बाद में इसे सैलरजी बायोगैस मैनेजमेंट द्वारा बंद वाहनों में भागलपुर ले जाया जायेगा।

