विधानसभा चुनाव:शाम छह तक होगा मतदान, 11.27 लाख वोटर करेंगे 51 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का करेंगे फैसला

किशनगंज2 घंटे पहले
किशनगंज बाजार समिति से ईवीएम लेकर जाते सुरक्षा बल।
  • विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे और अंतिम चरण के लिए जिले की 4 सीटों पर होगी वोटिंग
  • आज आपका दिन, मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर लोकतंत्र में भागीदारी निभाएं

विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे और अंतिम चरण के लिए शनिवार को जिले के चार विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान होगा। मतदान सुबह सात बजे से शाम छह बजे तक होगा। जिले के जिला प्रशासन ने निष्पक्ष, शांतिपूर्ण व भयमुक्त चुनाव के लिए हर इंतजाम किए जाने का दावा किया है। जिले के 11.27 लाख वोटर 51 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे। बाजार समिति प्रांगण से गुरुवार को ही ईवीएम मशीन देकर सुरक्षा बलों को भी मतदान केंद्र के लिए रवाना किया गया। जिला पदाधिकारी ने सभी सेक्टर दण्डाधिकारी एवं पीसीसीपी को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिया कि किसी भी परिस्थिति में ईवीएम के साथ किसी ढावा या किसी होटल में नहीं रुकेंगे। सभी सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट की गाड़ी में जीपीएस लगाया गया है। सभी का लोकेशन ट्रेस किया जाएगा। अगर कहीं कोई ऐसा करते मिले तो उनके विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सभी सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट को वलनरेबुल मतदाताओं का मताधिकार कराना सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।
पहली बार चुनाव पूर्व चॉपर से बॉर्डर के 21 मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण
डीएम एवं एसपी ने इंडो-नेपाल बॉर्डर पर अवस्थित जिले के 21 मतदान केंद्रों का शुक्रवार को हेलीकॉप्टर से मुआयना किया। जिले के लगभग 12 बूथ दुरुह हैं, जहां तक पहुंचने में परेशानी है। इन मतदान केंद्रों तक पहुंचने के लिए पैदल कई किमी चलना और नाव से पहुंचना ही एकमात्र रास्ता है। ऐसे दुरुह बूथों में दिघलबैंक के दो, किशनगंज के एक, पोठिया के एक व टेढ़ागाछ के छह बूथ शामिल हैं।

जिले में 1668 मतदान केंद्र
जिले में कुल मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या 1668 है। बहादुरगंज विधानसभा में 435, ठाकुरगंज विधानसभा में 431, किशनगंज विधानसभा में 439 एवं कोचाधामन विधानसभा में 363 मतदान केंद्र हैं। जिले में 28 मतदान केंद्रों को महिला मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया है। किशनगंज विधानसभा में 22 एवं अन्य तीन विधानसभा में दो-दो महिला मतदान केंद्र है। इन सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदानकर्मी एवं सुरक्षाकर्मी सभी महिला ही प्रतिनियुक्त की गई है। इसके साथ-साथ प्रत्येक विधानसभा में एक-एक दिव्यांग मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया है। यहां सभी मतदानकर्मी दिव्यांग ही प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। जिले के 138 मतदान केंद्रों पर लाइव वेबकास्टिंग की जा रही है। बहादुरगंज विधानसभा में 45, ठाकुरगंज विधानसभा में 36, किशनगंज विधानसभा में 32 एवं कोचाधामन विधानसभा में 25 मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान का लाइव वेबकास्टिंग किया जाएगा।

चुनावी तैयारी एक नजर में

किशनगंज विधानसभा कुल प्रत्याशी- 20 कुल बूथ- 439 कुल मतदाता- 293493 पुरुष- 147916 महिला- 145560 थर्ड जेंडर- 17 महिला मतदान केन्द्र- 22 पीडब्लूडी (दिव्यांग)- 01 बहादुरगंज विधानसभा कुल प्रत्याशी- 09 कुल बूथ- 435 कुल मतदाता- 292522 पुरुष- 150379 महिला- 142133 थर्ड जेंडर- 10 महिला मतदान केन्द्र- 02 पीडब्लूडी- 01 ठाकुरगंज विधानसभा कुल प्रत्याशी- 10 कुल बूथ- 431 कुल मतदाता- 291204 पुरुष- 149400 महिला- 141799 थर्ड जेंडर- 05 महिला मतदान केन्द्र- 02 पीडब्लूडी- 01 कोचाधामन विधानसभा कुल प्रत्याशी- 12 कुल बूथ- 363 कुल मतदाता- 250122 पुरुष- 128660 महिला- 121450 थर्ड जेंडर- 12 महिला मतदान केन्द्र- 02 पीडब्लूडी- 01

