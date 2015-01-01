पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करोड़ाें की लागत से दो पंचायत सरकार भवन बने:पंचायत सरकार भवन में नहीं होता काम, परेशानी

टेढ़ागाछ3 घंटे पहले
  • चिल्हनियां व कालपीर पंचायत नहीं मिल रही सुविधा

प्रखंड के चिल्हनियां और कालपीर पंचायत में करोड़ाें की लागत से दो पंचायत सरकार भवन बनने के बाद लोगों को उम्मीद थी कि उन्हें अब छोटे-मोटे काम के लिए अंचल कार्यालय का चक्कर नहीं लगाना पड़ेगा। लेकिन पंचायत सरकार भवन में अब तक किसी प्रकार का काम शुरू नहीं होने से लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। बताते चलें कि सप्ताह में एक दिन प्रखंड के सभी अधिकारी व कर्मी पंचायत सरकार भवन में जाकर लोगों की समस्या सुनेंगे उसका निदान भी किया जाएगा।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार टेढ़ागाछ प्रखंड के दो पंचायतों में पंचायत सरकार भवन बनकर तैयार है। ज्ञात हो कि दोनों पंचायत सरकार भवन का उद्घाटन भी हो चुका है। लेकिन जब से बनकर तैयार हुआ है हमेशा ही पंचायत सरकार भवन में ताला लटका रहता है। भूमिदाता पूर्व मुखिया मायानंद मंडल ने बताया कि आम जनताओं का इस पंचायत सरकार भवन से मोहभंग हो चुका है। सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी योजनाएं सिर्फ और सिर्फ कागजों पर संचालित होती है। धरातल पर नहीं होता है इसका जीता जागता उदाहरण चिल्हनियां पंचायत के पंचायत सरकार भवन है। मुखिया ने बताया कि सरकार को जमीन दान देकर बहुत बड़ी गलती की है।

