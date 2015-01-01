पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मातृत्व अभियान:पीएम सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान में 100 गर्भवतियों की हुई जांच

किशनपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में जांच कर दी गई दवा

प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान के तहत सोमवार को गर्भवतियों की जांच कर मुफ्त दवा दी गई। प्रत्येक माह के 9 तारीख को होने वाले कार्यक्रम के तहत पीएचसी में गर्भवतियों की स्वास्थ्य जांच की गई। इसको लेकर प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. अखिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान के तहत महिलाओं की जांच की जा रही है। जिसमें करीब 100 गर्भवती की हिमोग्लोबिन, एचआईवी, बीपी, वजन, तापमान, हीमोग्लोबिन, ब्लड सुगर सहित अन्य जांच की गई। जिसे जांच के बाद आयरन की गोली, कैल्सियम, एल्वेंडाजोल सहित अन्य दवा भी दी गई। इसके अलावा सभी गर्भवती को रहन-सहन, खान-पान के बारे में बताया गया। मौके पर एमओ डॉ मनीष कुमार, एएनएम कोमल रानी, संगीता कुमारी, साधना कुमार, सरिता कुमारी, एलटी अरुण कुमार सहित अन्य कर्मी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें