प्रशिक्षण:थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करने को ले आशा काे दिया प्रशिक्षण

किशनपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आशा को थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग का प्रशिक्षण देते प्रशिक्षक।

प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में विधानसभा चुनाव में मतदान के दिन मतदाताओं के थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग हेतु आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. अखिलेश कुमार निगरानी में आगामी 07 नवंबर को विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर होने वाले मतदान में कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए मतदान हेतु आने वाले मतदाताओं के थर्मल स्केनिंग हेतु आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। इस संबंध में डॉ श्री कुमार ने बताया कि मतदान केंद्रों पर थर्मल स्केनिंग के लिए सभी 132 आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। शेष मतदान केंद्रों के लिए भी आंगनबाड़ी की सेविका एवं सहायिका को भी प्रशिक्षण देकर मतदान में लगाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि थर्मल स्केनिंग के दौरान कोरोना के लक्षण या बुखार वाले मतदाताओं को जांच के दौरान सिटी का आवाज निकलने पर उन्हें एक घंटे के लिए उन्हें बैठा दिया जाएगा। एक घंटे बाद फिर जांच की जाएगी। यदि बुखार नहीं रहा तो उन्हें मतदान हेतु भेजा जाएगा। आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षण दे रहे प्रशिक्षक श्रीलाल दास ने बताया कि 96 डिग्री से लेकर 99 डिग्री तक समान बुखार आता है तथा 99 डिग्री से ऊपर तापमान आने पर जांच की जाएगी। जिसके बाद उनका मतदान होगा। मौके पर स्वास्थ्य कर्मी विनोद कुमार राम एवं सभी आशा कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

