सुविधा:ग्रीन चैनल से आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर पहुंचेगी दवा

  प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में वैक्सीन डिलेवरी कोरियर को उपलब्ध कराई गई दवा

प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में वैक्सीन डिलेवरी कुरियर को समुचित दवा व टीका पहुंचाने के लिए बैग मुहैया कराया गया। मंगलवार को प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. अखिलेश कुमार ने वैक्सीन डिलेवरी कुरियर को सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर दवा व टीका पहुंचाने के लिए बैग मुहैया कराया। जहां अब सभी केंद्रों पर कोरियर के द्वारा ग्रीन चैनल के माध्यम से दवा व टीका पहुंचाया जाएगा। इस बाबत प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी श्री कुमार ने बताया कि 204 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर 16 अल्टरनेट वैक्सीन डिलेवरी कोरियर दवा व टीका पहुंचाएंगे। जहां आज मेरे द्वारा ग्रीन चैनल को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया गया। डॉ. अखिलेश कुमार ने कहा कि आउट रीच में चल रहे वीएचएसएनसी कार्यक्रम में ग्रीन चैनल अहम भूमिका अदा करेगी। इसके द्वारा सभी लाभार्थी को स- समय समुचित दवा व टीका मिलने में मदद मिलेगी। इन केंद्रों पर अब टीका के अलावे मिलने वाली दवा भी पहुचाया जाएगा। इसके लिए अल्टरनेट वैक्सीन डिलेवरी कोरियर को एक सौ रुपए का अतिरिक्त भुगतान भी किया जाएगा। डॉ श्री कुमार ने बताया कि उपलब्ध कराए गए बैग में बीपी मशीन, आला, पेशाब जांच करने की किट, प्रेगनेंसी किट, हीमोग्लोबिन कीट, आयरन की गोली, कैल्शियम की गोली, हव कटर, इसी तरह का अन्य समान बैग में मौजूद रहेगा। जिससे केंद्र पर पहुंचाते समय कोई भी सामान टूटेगा नहीं। जिससे आरोग्य दिवस के उद्देश्य की पूर्ति होगी। मौके पर सीसीएच पवन कुमार, बीसीएम श्रीलाल दास, बीएमसी हिमांशु शेखर, कोरियर रामबहादुर, रामनाथ सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

