पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:जर्जर सड़क पर अावागमन करने को मजबूर हैं लाेग, पुनर्निर्माण की मांग

किशनपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किशनपुर थाना के बगल से गुजरने वाली सड़क हो गई जर्जर

जिले के अधिकतर जगह भले हीं चकाचक सड़कें हो लेकिन यहां कुछ ऐसी भी सड़के हैं जहां कई साल से लोगों को आने जाने में दुर्गति झेलनी पड़ती है। यह किशनपुर प्रखंड के किशनपुर गोल चौक से बेलही होते हुए थरबिटिया दक्षिणी रेलवे ढाला होते हुए सदर प्रखंड के 57-20 होते हुए जिला मुख्यालय को जोड़ती है। जहां किशनपुर थाना के बगल से गुजरने वाली सड़क रेलवे ढाला तक लोगों को सफर करने में दुश्कर लगता है। जहां बराबर छोटी मोटी घटनाएं होते रहती है। बेलही गांव के लोगों ने बताया कि यह सड़क वर्ष 2008 में पिचिंग हुआ था। जिसे टूटने के बाद इस साल भर पहले सड़क बनाने के लिए गिट्टी बिछाया गया था। लेकिन अभी तक बन नहीं पाया है। जबकि इस रास्ते से सैकड़ों लोगों का आना जाना होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें