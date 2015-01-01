पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:महिला को किया अगवा, छुड़ाने यूपी पहुंचे परिजनों काे पीटा

किशनपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कुल्लीपट्टी थाना में महिला के पति ने किया केस

कुल्लीपट्टी से मायके जाने के लिए निकली महिला का अपहरण कर उत्तरप्रदेश ले जाने का मामला सामने आया है। इधर, महिला को लाने पहुंचे परिजन को अपहर्ता द्वारा मारपीट कर भगा दिया गया। थाना क्षेत्र कुल्लीपट्टी निवासी श्यामकरण पासवान ने थाना में आवेदन देकर पत्नी की बरामदगी की गुहार लगाई है। थाना को दिए आवेदन में श्यामकरण ने कहा है कि बीते 19 अक्टूबर को मेरी पत्नी दो वर्षीय पुत्र आयुष कुमार के साथ अपने नैहर राघोपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गम्हरिया जाने के लिए निकली थी। लेकिन वह अपने नैहर नहीं पहुंची। जिसके बाद हमलोगों द्वारा कई दिनों तक उसकी खोजबीन की गई। लेकिन उनका कहीं भी पता नहीं चल सका। अचानक मेरी पत्नी का फोन आया कि हमको उत्तर प्रदेश ले आया है। मैं घर आना चाहती हूं। उसने बताया कि मुझे उत्तर प्रदेश के शाहजहांपुर जिले के तिलहर थाना स्थित कल्याणपुर नवदिया गांव के 50 वर्षीय विनोद सिंह पिता स्व चांदे सिंह ले आया है। जिसके बाद पत्नी के नाना जब वहां उसे लेने पहुंचे तो विनोद सिंह, जयवीर सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह एवं कुंती देवी ने मेरी पत्नी को जबरदस्ती रोक लिया। वे लोग उसे आने नहीं दे रहे हैं। जबकि पत्नी घर आना चाहती है। थानाध्यक्ष सुमन कुमार ने बताया कि इस संबंध में आवेदन प्राप्त हुआ है।

