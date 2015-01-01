पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी:शॉर्ट-सर्किट से दो दुकानों में लगी आग, लाखों की क्षति

कोचाधामन4 घंटे पहले
  • शितलनगर चौक पर रविवार को अगलगी में एक लाख की क्षति

थाना क्षेत्र के शितलनगर चौक स्थित रविवार लगभग साढ़े दस बजे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व साइकिल रिपेयरिंग दुकान में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग से हजारों का नुकसान। जिसमें मनोज कुमार यादव के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान में रखे एक लेपटॉप, एक प्रिंटर, एक लेमिनेशन मशीन, शॉकेश, नगद सहित मनिहारा का सामान लगभग एक लाख तक का नुकसान का अनुमान है। भोला यादव के साइकिल रिपेयरिंग दुकान में रखे नये टायर, ट्यूब व अन्य सामान सहित लगभग 20 हजार का सामान आग की भेंट चढ़ गई। स्थानीय दुकानदार के अनुसार लगभग साढ़े दस बजे अचानक दुकान के अंदर से धुंआ निकलते देख हल्ला किया और पास के आदिवासी टोला से लोग व अन्य दुकानदार दौरे आए आग बुझाने की प्रयास कर आग पर काबू पा लिया। परंतु तब तक सारा सामान जल चुका था। दुकानदार मनोज कुमार व भोला यादव दुकान बंद कर घर चले गए थे। आग लगने की खबर सुनकर दौरे-दौरे शितलनगर चौक आये और दुकान की स्थिति देख अपने भाग्य पर रोने लगे।

