कैंडल मार्च:गुलनाज को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए राज्यपाल को सौंपा ज्ञापन

कोचाधामन8 घंटे पहले
बिशनपुर कैंडिल मार्च में शामिल लोग।
  • कर्बला मैदान बिशनपुर से लेकर पूरे बिशनपुर बाजार की गलियों से होकर गुजरा मार्च

वैशाली जिले के देसरी थाना क्षेत्र की लड़की गुलनाज को जलाकर मार डालने की घटना के दोषियों की गिरफ्तारी और कठोरतम सजा की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को कैंडिल मार्च निकाला गया। प्रखंड के कर्बला मैदान बिशनपुर से लेकर पूरे बिशनपुर बाजार की गलियों से होकर बिशनपुर ओपी थाना तक शांतिपूर्वक कैंडल मार्च निकाला गया। जहां राष्ट्र गान गाया गया तथा गुलनाज के तैल चित्र के समक्ष मौन धारण कर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित किया गया। कैंडिल मार्च में शामिल लोगों ने कहा कि दोषियों को जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तारी कर कठोर से कठोर सजा दी जाए। इससे हमारी बहन-बेटी सुरक्षित रहे। हमारे देश के प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री यह नारा देते हैं बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ पर हमारे देश में उल्टा हो रहा है। हमारे देश के अंदर कहीं न कहीं और आरोपियों को खुली छुट दी जा रही है। हम लोगों की मांग है इस तरह के जघन्य एवं मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाले अपराध भविष्य में किसी भी मानव जाति के साथ ना हो इसके लिए स्पीडी ट्रायल के द्वारा दोषियों को सजा दिलाया जाय। गुलनाज के परिजनों को अविलम्ब सरकारी अनुग्रह अनुदान की राशि एवं परिवार के योग्य सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी दिया जाय। प्रदेश में इस तरह के जघन्य एवं मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाला अपराध ना हो एवं राज्य में महिलाओं के सुरक्षा के लिए “क्विक एक्शन पुलिस फोर्स” गठन किया जाय जो टाॅल फ्री नम्बर पर घटना की सूचना मिलते ही बिना किसी देरी के स्पाॅट पर पहुंचे, “क्विक एक्शन पुलिस फोर्स” की टीम को सरकार हर तरह का आधुनिक संसाधन उपलब्ध कराये, ऐसा कानून बनाया जाय। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार वैशाली की बेटी गुलनाज के घटना में पुलिस प्रशासन की कार्यशैली पर भी प्रश्न चिन्ह लगा है। इसकी भी उच्चस्तरीय जांच कर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाय। कैंडिल मार्च समाप्ति के बाद युवागण एवं सिविल सोसाइटी के लोगों ने एक मांग पत्र राज्यपाल के नाम बिशनपुर ओपी थाना को सौंपा। मौके पर मुखिया मुनाजीर आलम, मुखिया ओमप्रकाश झा, पंसस प्रतिनिधि सद्दाम भारती, पैक्स चेयरमैन निसार कौसर राजा, सरपंच आफाक आलम, सद्दाम सोन्था, बाबर आलम, मुसब्बीर आलम, सुरज रजक, गवर्नर राही, इमरान जाफरी, शहर बाबु, सोनु सब्बीर, फराग आलम, नजीब मोहम्मद, मुजफ्फर प्रवेज अादि थे।

