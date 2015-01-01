पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:सभी बैंक शाखा व सीएसपी पर सीसीटीवी लगाने का निर्देश

कुमारखंड40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
श्रीनगर थाने में बैंक कर्मी सीएसपी संचालक के साथ बैठक करते थानाध्यक्ष।
  • बैंककर्मी और सीएसपी संचालकों के अलावा ग्राहकों की सुरक्षा को लेकर उठाए जा रहे एहतियाती कदम

बैंक ग्राहकों और सीएसपी व फाइनांस कंपनी के कर्मी के साथ होने वाले लूटपाट की घटनाओं पर रोक लगाने को लेकर पुलिस महकमा ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसे लेकर जिले के सभी थाना क्षेत्रों में कार्यरत बैंकों के शाखा प्रबंधक और सीएसपी संचालकों की बैठक कर उनकी समस्याओं को भी सुना गया और आपराधिक घटना से बचने के लिए आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए। कुमारखंड व श्रीनगर थाना और भतनी व बेलारी ओपी में बैठक की गई। इस दौरान प्रखंड के बैंक शाखाओं और सीएसपी केंद्र पर पुलिस प्रशासन ने सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने का निर्देश दिया। श्रीनगर थाना परिसर में एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार के निर्देश पर आयोजित बैठक के दौरान थानाध्यक्ष अरुण कुमार ने बैंककर्मी और सीएसपी संचालकों से सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से असामाजिक तत्वों पर नजर बनाए रखने के लिए जल्द से जल्द सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि बैंक और सीएसपी केंद्र पर बार-बार आने वाले लोगों पर कड़ी नजर रखी जाए। किसी भी तरह की असुरक्षा की बात जान पड़े तो तत्काल पुलिस को सूचना दी जाए। बैठक में एटीएम में रुपए डालने और बैंक तथा सीएसपी में रुपए लाने से पहले सूचना देने का आग्रह किया गया। इस दौरान कुमारखंड में थानाध्यक्ष सियावर मंडल, भतनी में ओपीध्यक्ष रमेश कुमार और बेलारी में ओपीध्यक्ष त्रिलोकी नाथ शर्मा ने बैठक की। श्रीनगर थाना में आयोजित बैठक में यूबीजीबी रामनगर महेश के बीएम मंतोष कुमार, सीएसपी संचालक सुबोध कुमार, शाहनवाज आलम, नवीन कुमार, शंकर कुमार, सुमन कुमार, प्रमोद कुमार आदि शामिल थे।

फाइनांस कंपनी के कर्मी बन रहे लुटेरों के टारगेट
पिछले कुछ महीनों के लूटपाट के मामलों को देखा जाए तो लुटेरों के साफ्ट टारगेट पर ग्रामीण इलाके में समूह के ग्राहकों के लिए काम करने वाले फाइनांस कर्मी रह रहे हैं। हाल ही में आलमनगर थाना क्षेत्र में एक फाइनांस कर्मी से रुपए की लूट हो गई थी। इसके अलावा गम्हरिया थाना क्षेत्र में भी सीएसपी संचालक से रुपए व लैपटॉप की लूट हो गई थी। जबकि एक सीएसपी पर तो मामूली विवाद में संचालक की मां की हत्या तक कर दी गई थी।

