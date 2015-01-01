पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पत्थरबाजी:पूर्व मंत्री के संबंधी के गैस गोदाम पर की पत्थरबाजी

कुमारखंडएक घंटा पहले
  • चार के विरुद्ध थाने में प्राथमिकी

विधानसभा का चुनाव हारने के बाद कुछ अति उत्साहित लोगों ने पूर्व मंत्री डॉ. रमेश ऋषिदेव के संबंधी के गैस गोदाम पर पत्थरबाजी की। इस दौरान उन लोगों ने जाति सूचक शब्द का भी प्रयोग कर नारेबाजी की। इस मामले में चार लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। मामला श्रीनगर थाना क्षेत्र के मधुबनी गांव स्थित भारत गैस एजेंसी से जुड़ा हुआ है। थानाध्यक्ष अरुण कुमार ने बताया कि दो दिन पूर्व सूचक पूर्व मंत्री के भांजे के द्वारा सूचना मिली कि मधुबनी स्थित उनके गैस गोदाम पर मधुबनी के अशोक मेहता, उनके दो अन्य भाई, एक चचेरे भाई मंटू मेहता सहित अन्य कुछ लोगों ने पूर्व मंत्री के चुनाव हारने पर खुशी का इजहार करते हुए जमकर नारेबाजी की। काफिले के साथ उनके गैस गोदाम पर पहुंचे। वहां पहुंचकर उनलोगों ने पूर्व मंत्री के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए जाति सूचक शब्द का प्रयोग कर गैस गोदाम पर पत्थरबाजी की। सूचना पर पहुंचे थानाध्यक्ष अरुण कुमार और एसडीपीओ अजय नारायण यादव ने मामले की जांच की। एसडीपीओ ने तत्काल केस दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि मामले में अशोक मेहता सहित चार नामजद और पांच-छह अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज किया गया है।

