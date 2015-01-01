पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निणर्य:काली पूजा में नहीं होगा मेले का आयोजन

कुमारखंडएक घंटा पहले
कुमारखंड के रामनगर महेश के काली मंदिर में चल रही पूजा की तैयारी।
  • चार दिन तक होती है मां काली की पूजा-अर्चना, दूर-दराज के क्षेत्रों से पहुंचते हैं श्रद्धालु

प्रखंड के रामनगर महेश गांव में स्थित सार्वजनिक दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर की प्रसिद्धि दूर-दूर तक है। 1905 में ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से गांव पंडित नंदलाल झा, छत्रधारी ठाकुर व सोनेलाल झा के अलावा अन्य ग्रामीणों ने विधि- विधान पूर्वक स्थापना की थी। तब से हर साल काली पूजा के अवसर पर यहां मां काली, शंकर, गणेश, जोगिनी, भगजोगनी, भैरव आदि देवी-देवताओं की मूर्ति का निर्माण कर पूजा- अर्चना की परंपरा शुरू की गई। ग्राम देवता के रूप में स्थापित दक्षिणेश्वर काली की पूजा-अर्चना ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से की जाती रही। इसी बीच ग्रामीणों द्वारा पूजा और मंदिर की देखरेख के लिए श्यामा पूजा कमेटी का गठन किया गया। बाद के दिनों में वर्ष 1993 में रामचंद्र झा, चंद्रकांत झा, श्रीकांत ठाकुर, शुभंकर झा, पंडित मौजेलाल झा, ब्रजनाथ मिश्र, सदानंद झा, शुभंकर ठाकुर सहित गांव के अन्य प्रबुद्ध लोगों की देखरेख में ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण किया गया। इसी वर्ष से नवनिर्मित भवन में काली जी की पूजा- अर्चना की शुरुआत कर दी गई। काली पूजा के अवसर पर चार दिवसीय पूजा अर्चना की परंपरा बरसों से चली आ रही है। इस बार भी काली पूजा के अवसर पर होने वाले पूजा की तैयारी जोर-शोर से चल रही है। वहीं मेला पर अभी वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के कारण स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। पूजा कमेटी के अध्यक्ष गिरिजानंद ठाकुर बच्चन, सदस्य पंडित जयचंद झा, कैलाशपति झा ,सुधीर ठाकुर , नारायण झा, केदार प्रसाद साह, बिंदी राय और बिमलचंद्र झा सहित ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से पूजा की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। वहीं मेला के संबंध में बताया गया कि एक या दो दिन के अंदर प्रशासन की ओर से फैसला हो जाएगा।

मूर्तियों को अंतिम रूप देने में लगे हैं मूर्तिकार
मूर्तिकार महादेव पंडित के द्वारा काली जी सहित अन्य देवी देवताओं के मूर्ति का निर्माण का काम तीव्र गति से किया जा रहा है। मंदिर के पुजारी ब्रह्मानंद ठाकुर ने बताया कि काली मंदिर में सालभर प्रत्येक दिन ग्रामीणों द्वारा पिंड की पूजा की जाती है। हर मंगलवार को यहां शाम में कीर्तन- भजन का आयोजन करने की परंपरा चली आ रही है। अन्य दिनों के अलावा काली पूजा के अवसर पर भी दूर-दराज से आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के साथ- साथ ग्रामीणों के द्वारा मन्नतें पूरी होने पर मंदिर में छाग की बलि दी जाती है।

