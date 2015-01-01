पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:इसराइन में सूने घर का ताला तोड़ की चोरी

कुमारखंडएक घंटा पहले
चोरी के बाद बिखरा पड़ा सामान।
  • गृहस्वामी शादी समारोह में भाग लेने गए थे पटना, केस दर्ज कर पुलिस कर रही है जांच

श्रीनगर थाना क्षेत्र के इसराइन बेला पंचायत के इसराइन गांव स्थित वार्ड संख्या- 13 में साेनू कुमार सिंह के घर में चोरों ने रविवार की देर रात चाेरी कर ली। ग्रिल का ताला तोड़कर चोर अंदर घुसे और फिर तीन अलग-अलग कमरे का बारी-बारी से ताला तोड़कर चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि चोरों द्वारा घर में दीवान, पलंग के बॉक्स में रखी अटैची में भी तोड़फोड़ की गई। उसमें रखा जमीन संबंधी कागजात, पूजा घर और एक अन्य घर का ताला तोड़कर बक्से में रखा जेवरात भी चोर उठा ले गए। पुलिस की माने तो गृह स्वामी सोनू कुमार सिंह 12 दिसंबर को अपनी पत्नी के साथ पटना में किसी शादी समारोह में भाग लेने गए हुए थे। वहीं उनकी मां 8 दिसंबर को ही अपने मायके सहरसा जिले के पंचगछिया गई हुई थीं। इस बीच जब तक गृहस्वामी घर लौट कर आते कि उससे पहले ही चोरों ने चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दे दिया। सुबह आसपास के लोगों ने दरवाजे पर लगे ताला टूटा देखकर घटना की जानकारी गृहस्वामी, मुखिया रामअवतार ठाकुर तथा सरपंच चितरंजन सिंह को दी। सूचना मिलते ही मुखिया और सरपंच सहित गांव के दर्जनों लोग पहुंचे। मुखिया ने तत्काल घटना की सूचना थानाध्यक्ष अरुण कुमार को दी। सूचना मिलते ही दारोगा वीरेंद्र कुमार सिंह को पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि पीड़ित सोनू कुमार सिंह की मां ने मामले को लेकर आवेदन दिया है। केस दर्ज कर पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुट गई है।

फल दुकान में भी चोरी
सिंहेश्वर | थाना क्षेत्र के सिंहेश्वर बाजार में चोरों ने फल व्यवसायी की दुकान से फलों की चोरी कर ली। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए थानाध्यक्ष रणवीर कुमार ने बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार रामजानकी ठाकुरबाड़ी में गोदाम लेकर रह रहे फल व्यवसायी रामाकांत चौधरी के गोदाम के दरवाजे की कुंडी काटकर चोरों ने गोदाम में रखे 15 हजार का अनार, नारंगी और सेब की चोरी कर ली। हालांकि कुछ फल का कार्टन रामजानकी ठाकुरबाड़ी के पास मिला।

