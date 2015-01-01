पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी:आग से तीन घर जलकर राख

कुमारखंड43 मिनट पहले
रहटा पंचायत स्थित भवानीपुर गांव के वार्ड संख्या-दो में गुरुवार की रात अचानक घर में आग लग गई। इससे तीन परिवारों का आवासीय घर समेत उसमें रखा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार की रात करीब दो बजे लगी आग से अरुण देव यादव का एक घर समेत एक गाय, तीन बकरी, साइकिल व अन्य सामान जल गया। वहीं मनोज यादव और सनोज यादव का एक-एक घर जलकर राख हो गया। ग्रामीणों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद चापाकल के सहारे आग पर काबू पाया। सीओ जयप्रकाश राय ने बताया कि अाग लगने की सूचना मिली है। घटनास्थल पर राजस्वकर्मी को भेजकर क्षति का आकलन किया जा रहा है। जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद पीड़ित परिवारों को सरकारी प्रावधान के अनुसार उचित मुआवजा दिया जाएगा।

