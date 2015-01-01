पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी कि घटना:आग लगने से पांच परिवारों के छह घर जलकर हुए राख, 40 हजार नगद सहित 6 लाख का नुकसान

कुर्साकांटा5 घंटे पहले
अगलगी के बाद जले घर को देखने के लिए लोगों की भीड़।
  • कमलदाहा पंचायत के ग्राम लपटोली सोनापुर वार्ड-7 में गुरुवार की देर रात घटी घटना

प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत कमलदाहा पंचायत के ग्राम लपटोली सोनापुर वार्ड-7 में गुरुवार की देर रात आग लगने से 5 परिवारों का 6 घर जलकर राख हो गया। अग्नि पीड़ित छित्तन लाल मंडल, जगदीश मंडल, प्रकाश मंडल, शंकर मंडल, बबलू मंडल ने बताया कि रात के समय खाना खाकर परिवार के सभी सदस्य सोने चले गए थे। देर रात अचानक जब बांस फटने की आवाज सुनाई दिया तो नींद खुला। उन्होंने बताया कि घर से बाहर निकले तो चारों तरफ सिर्फ आग की तेज लपटें नजर आ रही थी। हो-हल्ला होने पर आसपास के ग्रामीण इकट्ठा होकर आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास करते रहे।इसी बीच सूचना मिलने पर स्थानीय प्रशासन की तरफ से दमकल को भेजा गया। ग्रामीणों व दमकल कर्मियों के अथक प्रयास से अंततः आग को काबू किया गया। पीड़ित परिवार ने बताया कि आग से घर में रखा 40 हजार रुपया नगद समेत लगभग 50 क्विंटल जूट, एक बाछी, तीन साइकिल, एक गाय, बिजली का मोटर जलकर राख हो गया। उन्होंने बताया कि अगलगी में अनाज, कपड़ा, बर्तन समेत लगभग 6 लाख की क्षति का अनुमान है। आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट को बताया। उन्होंने बताया कि अगलगी की सूचना सीओ व कुर्साकांटा थानाध्यक्ष को दे दी गयी है। आगलगी में सब कुछ गंवा चुके अग्नि पीड़ित प्रकाश मंडल ने बताया कि पुत्री जुली कुमारी की शादी की तैयारी को रखा सभी सामान जलकर राख हो गया। अब तो समस्या का पहाड़ खड़ा हो चुका है कि बेटी की शादी करें या फिर रहने के लिये घर बनायें। मामले में सीओ श्यामसुंदर ने बताया कि घटना की जानकारी मिली है। अग्नि पीड़ित परिवार को प्लास्टिक व सूखा राशन उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। अग्नि पीड़ित परिवार को सरकार द्वारा मिलने वाली आपदा राशि का भुगतान अविलंब कर दिया जायेगा।

