कार्रवाई:नाबालिग को शादी का प्रलोभन देकर ले जा रहे दो युवक धराए

कुर्साकांटा2 घंटे पहले
  • दोनों युवक पूर्णिया जिला केनगर थाना क्षेत्र के कल्याणपुर का निवासी

कुआडी ओपी क्षेत्र अंतर्गत कुआड़ी बाजार वार्ड 9 से शादी का प्रलोभन देकर नाबालिग लड़की को अपने साथ ले जा रहे दो युवक को ग्रामीणों की मदद से पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। मामले में लड़की की मां ने मामला दर्ज कराई है। आवेदिका ने बताया कि मंगलवार की सुबह घर से जरूरी सामान खरीदने मेरी बेटी बाजार गयी थी। काफी देर बाद भी जब वह वापस नहीं आई तो परिजनों ने चारों तरफ खोजबीन करना शुरू कर दिया।

खोजबीन के क्रम में पता चला कि दो युवक मेरी बेटी को अपने साथ लेकर कुर्साकांटा की तरफ गया है। जानकारी के आधार पर हत्ता चौक पहुंचे तो दोनों युवक मेरी बेटी को बस से बाहर लेके जा रहा था। बताया कि मौके पर पुलिस को खबर हुआ तो दोनों युवक को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

बताया कि दोनों युवक संतोष कुमार हेंब्रम पिता संजय हेंब्रम व अमित कुमार मुर्मुर पिता लखन मुर्मुर पूर्णिया जिला केनगर थाना क्षेत्र के कल्याणपुर का निवासी है। मामले में ओपी अध्यक्ष नंदकिशोर नंदन ने बताया कि बरामद नाबालिग को 164 का बयान कराया जा रहा है। गिरफ्तार दोनों युवक को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है।

