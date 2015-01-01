पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:छत पर नीचे से सरिया लेने के दौरान करंट लगने से एक मजदूर की मौत, किया हंगामा

कुरसेला14 घंटे पहले
घटनास्थल पर लोगों की भीड़।
  • कुरसेला बस्ती की घटना, मकान से महज दो फीट की दूरी पर था 11 हजार वोल्ट का तार

थाना क्षेत्र के कुरसेला बस्ती में रविवार काे एक मजदूर की माैत करंट लगने से हाे गई। 22 वर्षीय मृतक पलटू मंडल कुरसेला निवासी शालीग्राम मंडल के घर में गृह निर्माण का कार्य पिछले 15 दिनों से कर रहा था। पलटू मंडल छत के ‌ ऊपर था, नीचे से मकान मालिक सरिया लेकर मजदूर को ‌ ऊपर पकड़ा रहा था। इसी दौरान सरिया ऊपर करने के क्रम मे सरिया 11000 ग्यारह हजार बिजली के तार में संपर्क में आ गया। विद्युत तार के संपर्क में आते ही पलटू मंडल को करंट लगा गया अाैर वह निर्माणाधीन छत से नीचे गिर गया। जिससे घटनास्थल पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच कर घटना की जानकारी लेते हुए आवश्यक कार्रवाई के बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए कटिहार भेज दिया गया है। इस घटना की जानकारी आसपास के लोगों ने मृतक के परिजनों को दी। परिजनों का आरोप था कि निर्माणाधीन मकान से बिजली तार की दूरी महज दो फीट पर है। बिजली कटवा दी जाती तो यह घटना घटित नहीं होती। भाई अनिल मंडल ने बताया कि 15 दिनों से शालीग्राम मंडल के मकान मे कार्य कर रहा था। भाई ने कहा कि मकान मालिक के लापरवाही के कारण भाई की मौत हुई।

मकान मालिक दाेषी हाेंगे ताे की जाएगी कार्रवाई
मामले की जांच की जा रही है। मकान मालिक अगर दोषी पाए जाएंगे तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
अंजय अमन, थानाध्यक्ष, कुरसेला

