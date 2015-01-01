पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अध्यात्म:एक करोड़ से देवी साहेब के आश्रम का हो रहा निर्माण

कुरसेला | रमेश पोद्दार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देवी साहेब का भव्य आश्रम का हो रहा निर्माण।
  • संरक्षक डॉ. सीपी मंडल बोले-परम संत बाबा देवी साहब महर्षि मेंही परमहंसजी महाराज के गुरुदेव थे

नवाबगंज गांव में परम संत बाबा देवी साहेब का भव्य आश्रम का निर्माण एक करोड़ की लागत से हो रहा है। आश्रम के संरक्षक डॉ. सीपी मंडल की अगुवाई में आश्रम को नया रूप दिया जा रहा है। आश्रम के संरक्षण सह संतमत सत्संग के जिला सचिव डॉ. सीपी मंडल ने बताया कि यह आश्रम 1933 से वजूद में है। ग्रामीण द्वारा बाबा देवी साहब का आश्रम बनाने के लिए यह जमीन दान स्वरुप दी गई थी। पंथियों का कहना है कि परम संत बाबा देवी साहब महर्षि मेंही परमहंसजी महाराज के गुरुदेव थे। वे उत्तरप्रदेश के मुरादाबाद के आताई मोहल्ले के मूल निवासी थे। वहीं से सत्संग के प्रचार प्रसार के लिए बिहार के नवाबगंज गांव पहुंचे थे। नवाबगंज के ग्रामीण रामधनी मंडल ने बाबा को आश्रम बनाने के लिए आठ कट्ठा जमीन दान में दी थी। परम संत बाबा देवी साहब का जन्म 1947 में मार्च के महीने में हुआ था। उनके पिता महेश्वरी लाल हाथरस जिला अलीगढ़ के कानूनगो का कार्य करते थे। बाबा बाल अवस्था से ही सत्संग आध्यात्मिक के प्रचार प्रसार में जुड़ गए थे।

सत्संग और योग ध्यान का भी बनाया जाएगा हाॅल
एक सत्संग प्रवचन हॉल, ठहरने के लिए एक हॉल व कमरा, किचन, बाथरूम आदि का निर्माण हो रहा है। ध्यान योग के लिए एक बड़ा हॉल बनाया जा रहा है। इसमें काफी संख्या में लोग ध्यान एवं योग अभ्यास कर सकेंगे। यह निर्माण कार्य एक करोड़ की लागत से हो रहा है। हर कार्य सत्संग प्रेमियों के सहयोग से चल रहा है। भव्य देवी साहेब का आश्रम बनने के बाद नवाबगंज, डुमरिया, चांदीपुर, महेशपुर, मिल्की, भदैया टोला के सत्संग प्रेमियों के लिए भव्य आश्रम होगा। जिसमें प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों सत्संग प्रेमी ध्यान योग कर सकेंगे।

