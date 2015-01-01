पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिम्मेदार मौन:कुरसेला स्टेशन रोड पर फुटपाथ पर दुकानदारों का कब्जा

कुरसेला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्टेशन जाने वाली सड़क पर सब्जी मंडी लगने से लगा जाम।
  • जाम से लोगों को नहीं मिल पा रही निजात, 4 वर्ष से समस्या जस की तस, बढ़ी परेशानी

शहीद चौक एनएच 31 तथा एसएस 77 सड़क के किनारे फुटपाथ दुकानदार द्वारा अतिक्रमण कर आधी सड़क पर ही दुकान सजाकर चलाने के कारण जाम से लोगों को निजात नहीं मिल पा रही है। 4 वर्षों से समस्या जस की तस बनी हुई है। अब तक सड़क पर से न तो अतिक्रमण हटा और न जाम की समस्या का समाधान हुआ। यहां सब्जी विक्रेता स्टेशन जाने वाली सड़क पर सब्जी की मंडी व हाट सजाते हैं। स्टेशन जाने वाली सड़क स्थित दुर्गा मंदिर हाट को छोड़कर सब्जी के फुटकर विक्रेता सड़क पर ही दुकान सजा कर दुकान चला रहे हैं। जिस कारण जाम की समस्या दिनोंदिन विकराल होती जा रही है। सब्जी मंडी में जलजमाव तथा कीचड़ रहने के कारण सड़क पर बेरोकटोक मुख्य सड़क स्टेशन जाने वाली सड़क का अतिक्रमण कर फल सब्जी का बाजार सजाया जा रहा है। यह सड़क कुरसेला स्टेशन रैक प्वाइंट तथा अयोध्यागंज बाजार होते हुए एनएच-31 नवगछिया की ओर जाती है। इस सड़क पर 10 चक्के से लेकर 18 चक्के के ट्रक का आवागमन होता है। सड़क पर ही हाट लगने के कारण इन दिनों जाम का आलम यह है कि एक बार जाम छुटता नहीं है कि तुरंत जाम लग जाता है। जाम के कारण लोग पैदल तक नहीं चल पाते हैं।

सड़क पर वाहन लगाकर किया जाता है अतिक्रमण
एनएच 31 तथा एसएस 77 पर अवैध ऑटो स्टैंड का संचालन है। ऑटो चालकों द्वारा सड़क पर ही आॅटो लगा कर रखा जाता है। जिससे जाम की समस्या बढ़ जाती है बाजार में जाम लगने का मुख्य कारण एक तरफ जहां सड़क पर ही लगने वाली फल सब्जी की दुकानें हैं। हाट बाजार करने वाले लोगों को जान हथेली में लेकर सब्जी की खरीदारी करते हैं। कभी कभी तो घंटों तक जाम लगा रहता है। बाइक चालकों को जाम के कारण दूसरे रूटों से गुजरना पड़ता है।

