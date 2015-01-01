पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्लेटफॉर्म से 4 बोगी बाहर:18 की क्षमता वाले प्लेटफॉर्म पर 22 से 24 बोगियों की खड़ी होती ट्रेनें

लखीसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेलवे की यात्री सुरक्षा में बड़ी लापरवाही : इसी साल जून में यार्ड रिमॉडलिंग का काम पूरा होने के बाद खड़ी विक्रमशिला एक्सप्रेस की चार बोगी प्लेटफॉर्म से बाहर।
  • यार्ड रिमॉडलिंग के बाद भी किऊल स्टेशन के डाउन प्लेटफॉर्म की नहीं बढ़ी लंबाई
  • यार्ड रिमॉडलिंग कार्य के समय रेलवे का था दावा-किऊल जैसे महत्वपूर्ण स्टेशन पर बढ़ेंगी यात्री सुविधाएं, लेकिन समस्याएं बरकरार, ज्यादातर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों में लग रहीं 22 से 24 बोगियां, मानक के मुताबिक नहीं बना प्लेटफॉर्म

किऊल स्टेशन के रिमॉडलिंग के बाद भी प्लेटफॉर्म की लंबाई मानक के मुताबिक नहीं बढ़ाई गई है। जबकि इस साल जून महीने में यार्ड रिमॉडलिंग का काम हुआ। अभी डाउन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर 5 एवं 6 की लंबाई मात्र 18 बोगियों को खड़ी करने के लायक है। अंग्रेजों के समय में बने डाउन प्लेटफॉर्म में अब तक कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ। नतीजा, लंबी रैक वाली ट्रेन की 4 से 5 बोगियां प्लेटफॉर्म के बाहर ही खड़ी रह जाती हैं। यात्रियों को चढ़ने-उतरने में काफी परेशानी होती है। रेलवे की नजर में किऊल महत्वपूर्ण स्टेशन जरूर है, लेकिन यात्रियों को जरूरी सुविधाएं भी नहीं मिली हैं। किऊल में पहले से ही लो लेवल प्लेटफॉर्म की समस्या खत्म नहीं हुई। यात्रियों को होने वाली परेशानी को दूर करने के लिए फिलहाल रेलवे की कोई योजना नहीं है। रेलवे का दावा था कि यार्ड रिमॉडलिंग के बाद किऊल स्टेशन पर यात्रियों को पहले से ज्यादा सुविधाएं मिलेंगी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। समस्याएं आज भी बरकार है।
ट्रेनों में बोगियां बढ़ी, नहीं बढ़ी प्लेटफॉर्म की लंबाई
ट्रेनों में यात्री संख्या में लगातार हो रही बढ़ोतरी के चलते बोगियों की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है। पहले ट्रेनों में 16 से 18 बोगियां होती थी। अब 22 से 24 बोगियों वाली ट्रेनें चल रही है। बोगियाें की संख्या के मुताबिक प्लेटफॉर्म की मानक लंबाई नहीं बढ़ने से पीछे की 4 से लेकर 6 बोगियां बाहर ही खड़ी रह जाती है। रेलवे मानक के अुनसार 22 से 24 कोच वाली ट्रेनों को खड़ी करने के लिए कम से कम 518 मीटर लंबा प्लेटफॉर्म की जरूरत है। किऊल के डाउन प्लेटफॉर्म 5 एवं 6 की लंबाई 400 मीटर से भी कम है। यही वजह है कि ट्रेन के पीेछे की 4 से 6 बोगियाें को प्लेटफॉर्म से बाहर खड़ा करना पड़ता है।

सभी महत्वपूर्ण ट्रेनों में 22 से 24 कोच
किऊल होकर गुजरने वाली ज्यादातर मेल एक्सप्रेस एवं सुपरफास्ट ट्रेनों में 22 से 24 कोच होते हैं। महत्वपूर्ण ट्रेनों में विक्रमशिला, ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल, फरक्का, साहिबगंज-दानापुर इंटरिसटी, राजेन्द्र नगर बांका, अमरनाथ, हिमगिरी, पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस, एरणाकुलम-पटना, अंक एक्सप्रेस, सिकंदराबाद, रक्सौल/दरभंगा-हैदाराबाद, भागलपुर-नई दिल्ली साप्ताहिक, बिलासपुर-पटना, साऊथ बिहार सहित लगभग दो दर्जन ट्रेनांे में 22 से 24 कोच हैं। ट्रेनों में आईसीएफ कोच की जगह एलएचवी कोच लग रहे हैं। आईसीएफ प्रत्येक कोच की लंबाई 23.5 मीटर होती है। इनमें अधिकतम 24 जबकि एलएचवी में 22 बोगी होती है।

24 कोच के लायक बनेंगे प्लेटफॉर्म
किऊल में यार्ड रिमॉडलिंग का काम इस साल पूरा किया गया है। बड़े स्टेशनों की तरह किऊल रेलवे स्टेशन में भी प्लेटफॉर्म की लंबाई बढ़ाई जाएगी। 24 कोच के लायक जल्द सभी प्लेटफॉर्म को बना दिया जाएगा। कोविड 19 संक्रमण के चलते कई काम प्रभावित हुए हैं। आने वाले समय में किऊल में यात्रियों को पहले से बेहतर सुविधाएं मिलेंगी। काम जल्द शुरू होगा।
पृथ्वी राज, पीआरओ, दानापुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें