मौसम:तापमान में 3-4 डिग्री गिरावट, सांस और पाचन में हो सकती है परेशानी

चानन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोपहर में गर्मी तो सुबह व रात में ठंड का हो रहा अहसास

अब मौसम का मिजाज बदल रहा है। लोगों को सुबह में ठंड लगने लगा है। तीन दिनों से तापमान में तीन-चार डिग्री गिरावट आई है। कृषि समन्वयक चंद्रभूषण कुमार ने कहा कि न्यूनतम तापमान 18-19 डिग्री है। अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री है। अब धीरे-धीरे ठंड में बढ़ोतरी होगी। दोपहर में गर्मी तो सुबह व रात में ठंड का अहसास होता है। सतर्कता बरतने से लोगों को परेशानी कम होगी। मौसम में आ रहे बदलाव के प्रति लोगों को सतर्क रहना जरूरी है। अगर, आप गुलाबी ठंड का मजा लेने की हसरत में लापरवाही बरतेंगे तो आपको परेशानियां हो सकती है। मौसम में आ रहे बदलाव को ले सतर्कता नहीं बरती गई तो मौसमी बीमारी आपको अपनी चपेट में ले सकता है। चिकित्सकों के अनुसार मौसम में सावधानी नहीं बरती गई तो सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार के अलावे पेट संबंधी बीमारियां परेशानियों का सबब बन सकती है। मौसम में हो रहे बदलाव का असर श्वसन प्रणाली के साथ पाचन क्रिया पर पड़ता है। ऐसे मौसम में सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार, पेट संबंधित बीमारियां गैस्ट्रोइंट्रोटाइटिस, सांस से संबंधित बीमारी-ब्रोंकाइटिस, बच्चों में ब्रोनकोस्पाज्म, बुजुर्गों में इन बीमारियों के अलावे अचानक बाहर निकलने पर लकवा मारने का खतरा रहता है। इसके लिए लोगों को सतर्क रहना जरूरी है।

ठंड लगने पर नजरअंदाज नहीं करें | प्रखंड चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डाॅ. ब्रजेंद्र कुमार ने कहा कि बच्चों व बुजुर्गों को ठंड से बचाव को पूरा बदन ढंकने वाला कपड़ा पहनना चाहिए। हल्का गर्म पानी का प्रयोग करना चाहिए। अचानक कमरे से बाहर निकलने से परहेज करें। अगर, जरूरत हो तो हल्के गर्म कपड़े पहन बाहर निकलें। सुपाच्य भोजन खाएं। अगर, ठंड लगने की अनुभूति हो तो इसे नजरअंदाज नहीं करें। तुरंत किसी चिकित्सक से परामर्श लें।

