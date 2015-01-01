पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतरजिला अपराधी गिरोह का खुलासा:वाहन लूट, डकैती और हथियार तस्करी मामले के 3 अपराधी गिरफ्तार, 2 बाइक व माेबाइल जब्त

सूर्यगढ़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिरफ्तार तीन अपराधी के साथ सूर्यगढ़ा थानाध्यक्ष व जब्त बाइक।
  • नालंदा, दरभंगा, पटना, लखीसराय समेत कई जिलों में मामले दर्ज
  • गिरफ्तार अपराधियों में दो माह पूर्व लखीसराय के जमुई मोड़ पर दो हथियार, लूटी हुई बोलेरो मामले का फरार मुख्य आरोपी छोटू सिंह भी शामिल, हो रही पूछताछ

वाहन लूट, डकैती समेत हथियार व शराब तस्करी करने मामले में दो अंतरजिला फरार अपराधी सहित तीन कुख्यात अपराधियों को रविवार देर शाम सूर्यगढ़ा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने रामपुर एनएच 80 के समीप से अपराधियाें को गिरफ्तार कर अपराधियों के पास से लूटी हुई दो बिना नम्बर प्लेट की बाइक व मोाबइल जब्त किया है। अपराधी की पहचान भागलपुर के नवगछिया, गोपालपुर थाना क्षेत्र के सैदपुर गांव निवासी ललन कुंवर के पुत्र छोटू सिंह उर्फ साकेत, खगड़िया जिले के मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र के रहीमपुर गांव निवासी जितेन्द्र पांडे का पुत्र रवि पांडे के रूप में हुई। जबकि तीसरा लखीसराय के किऊल थाना क्षेत्र के बन्नुबगीचा गांव निवासी खडगधारी यादव के पुत्र रणधीर कुमार को चोरी की बाइक से शराब तस्कर करने को लेकर गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार अपराधी से पूछताछ के बाद बन्नु बगीचा एवं जानकीडीह इलाके में कई अपराधियों का नाम सामने आया है। जो गिरफ्तार अपराधी के गुट में शामिल होकर अपराध की घटना को अंजाम देतजे थे। पुलिस उसे पकड़ने के लिए निरंतर छापेमारी कर रही है। गिरोह के मुख्य सरगना के पकड़ाने से गुट में संलिप्त अपराधियों में खौफ व्याप्त है। पुलिस का कहना है कि गिरफ्तार अपराधियों द्वारा वाहनों को लूटने के बाद चानन सहित अन्य इलाकों में शराब की तस्करी के लिए शराब माफियाओं को बेचा जाता था।

बिहार के कई जिलों के थाने में दर्ज हैं कई लूटपाट के मामले
गिरफ्तार मुख्य आरोपी छोटू सिंह और रवि पांडे पर दरभंगा, फारविसगंज, खगड़िया, नवगछिया, बेगुसराय, लखीसराय, पटना, नालंदा सहित दर्जनों थानों में वाहन लूट, शराब व हथियार तस्करी एवं डकैती का मामला दर्ज है। पुलिस दोनों की तलाश कई सालों से कर रही थी। 21 जुलाई 2020 को दरंभगा के भैरव स्थान थाना कांड संख्या 102, नालंदा के गिरयक थाना में 29 जुलाई 2020 थाना कांड संख्या 260 धारा 392 में स्कार्पिया लूट का फरार अभियुक्त है। बाइक एवं अन्य वाहनों को खगडिया एवं नवगछिया से लूटकर लखीसराय के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में में बेचा करता था। इसमें चानन के कई शराब तस्कर भी शामिल हैं।

छोटू सिंह अधिकारी बन करता था वाहन लूटपाट
वाहन लूटने में छोटू सिंह कुछ ज्यादा ही शातिर है। वाहन लूटने के लिए योजनाबद्ध तरीके से वाहन को रोक कर चालक से गाड़ी का कागजात आदि का मांगा करता था। परिवहन विभाग का अधिकारी बनकर वाहन चालक से इंश्योरेंस, प्रदूषण, डीएल, जीपीएस आदि की कागज मांगता था। कागज में कमी रहने पर चालक को धौंस दिखाकर वाहन लेकर फरार हो जाता था। कई मामलों में छोटू सिंह की यह करतूत सामने आ चुकी है।
जमुई मोड़ पर हुई थी घटना
गत माह जमुई मोड़ के पास सूर्यगढ़ा थानाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार, कबैया थानाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार ने छापेमारी कर सरमेरा थाना से लूटी बोलेरो व दो हथियार और 25 पेटी शराब भी बरामद किया था।

कई लोगों का नाम आया सामने, छापेमारी
गिरफ्तार अपराधियों के द्वारा वाहनों को लूटने के बाद चानन सहित जिले के अन्य इलाकों में बेचता था। जिसका उपयोग शराब की तस्करी में किया जाता है। छोटू सिंह और रवि पांडे अंतरजिला अपराधी है। पूछताछ के दौरान कई लोगों का नाम सामने आया है। गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।
-चंदन कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, सूर्यगढ़ा

