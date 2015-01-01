पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वार्ड नंबर 28 के पार्षद ने दिए कंबल:500 जरूरतमंदों के बीच बांटे गए कंबल

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ठंड का अहसास हाेने के साथ ही कंबल वितरण शुरू हो गया। पिछले साल नगर परिषद द्वारा कंबल का वितरण नहीं किया जा सका था। कंबल मंगाने में देरी के चलते कंबल धरी रह गई थी।

बुधवार को वार्ड नंबर 28 के पार्षद प्रकाश महतो ने अपने वार्ड के चिह्नित 500 जरूरतमंदों के बीच कंबल का वितरण किया। वार्ड पार्षद ने कहा कि ठंड के समय गरीबों को कंबल नहीं मिल पाता है। इस लिए ठंड से पहले ही जरूरतमंदों के बीच कंबल बांटे गए हैं। लोग ठंड में इसका उपयोग कर सकेंगे। जरूरतमंदों के पहचान कर उन्हें कंबल दिया गया है। मौके पर पूर्व वार्ड पार्षद सुनीता देवी, वार्ड पार्षद अमरजीत प्रजापति, विमला देवी पारो देवी, संगीता देवी, तेतरी देवी सहित काफी संख्या में महिलाएं मौजूद थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें