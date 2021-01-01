पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य स्तरीय कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता:पटना की पहलवान आरती ने झारखंड के कोमल को पछाड़ा, 54 जोड़ी पहलवानों ने दिखाए दाव

लखीसराय4 घंटे पहले
पटना की आरती पहलवान झारखंड की कोमल को पटखनी देती हुईं। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • महिला पहलवानों का फाइनल कुश्ती आज
  • पहले दिन तीन महिला सहित 17 पुरुष पहलवान क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे

केआरके हाई स्कूल मैदान के अखाड़े पर शुक्रवार को शुरू हुई राज्य स्तरीय कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता के पहले दिन 54 जोड़ी पहलवानों ने दाव आजमाए। 17 पहलवानों ने क्वार्टर फाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की की। महिला पहलवानों के बीच रोमांचक मुकाबला हुआ। पहले दिन पटना की पायल ने भागलपुर की मनीषा भारती एवं पटना की धनवंती ने भागलपुर की रितु को पटखनी दी। पटना की आरती ने झारखंड की कोमल को पछाड़ा। ये महिला पहलवान शनिवार को फाइनल में दम दिखाएंगी। पुरुष पहलवानों में बेगुसराय के सुल्तान ने लखीसराय के सन्नी, खगड़िया के अर्जन एवं नवादा के नीतीश के बीच मुकाबला बराबरी का रहा। पंडारक (पटना) के रजनीश ने नवादा के राजू, जमुई के विजय ने लखीसराय के उदय एवं लखीसराय के सूवेलाल पहलवान ने गढ़ीविशनपुर के विपिन पहलवान को हराया। बिहार के अलावा दूसरे राज्यों के भी पहलवान भाग ले रहे हैं। जिला कुश्ती संघ द्वारा आयोजित कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता को देखने दर्शकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। यह पहला मौका है, जब लखीसराय में बड़े स्तर पर कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की गई है। प्रतियोगिता में पांच राष्ट्रीय पहलवानों ने भाग लिया। हरियाणा से सुमित पहलवान, तरुण एवं राहुल पहलवान, झारखंड से राजन कुमार सिंह एवं उत्तर प्रदेश के बनारस से चन्द्रभूषण यादव ने प्रतियोगिता में अपने जलवा दिखाया।

दंगल प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल आज
पटना के रोहित, सचिन व सुधांशु पहलवान तथा कमलेश लखीसराय शामिल हैं। बेगुसराय से कौशल एवं सन्नी पहलवान, मुंगेर से शिवा पहलवान, पंडारक से राजकुमार, जमुई विजय पहलवान एवं लखीसराय के अरविंद, छोटू, बिपीन, सुबेलाल एवं पवन पहलवान ने अखाड़े में दम दिखाए। प्रतियोगिता के पहले दिन तीन महिला पहलवान सेमीफाइनल एवं 14 पुरुष पहलवान क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बनाई। शनिवार को प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल मुकाबला होगा।

दंगल देखने उमड़ रही दर्शकों की भीड़
विभिन्न राज्यों की महिला पहलवान भी प्रतियोगिता का हिस्सा बनेंगी। शनिवार को महिला पहलवानों के बीच मुकाबला होगा। धनवंती, कोमल एवं पायल अखाड़े पर अपना करतब दिखाएंगी। जिप अध्यक्ष रामशंकर शर्मा, मुंगेर-जमुई सेंट्रल को ऑपरेटिव बैंक के सीनियर मैनेजर बिपीन कुमार एवं सदर प्रखंड प्रमुख प्रतिनिधि राकेश कुमार गुड्डू ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप जलाकर व फीता काटकर प्रतियोगिता का उदघाटन किया। इधर, दंगल देखने के लिए भारी भीड़ उमड़ रही है।

दंगल प्रतियोगिता में दाव आजमाते पहलवान।
दंगल प्रतियोगिता में दाव आजमाते पहलवान।

पप्पू यादव विजेता को देंगे पुरस्कार
जिला कुश्ती संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष अभिषेक रंजन उर्फ विवेक यादव ने बताया कि शनिवार सुबह 10 बजे से दंगल होगा। पूर्व सांसद व जाप सुप्रीमो पप्पू यादव प्रथम, द्वितीय एवं तृतीय स्थान के पहलवानों को पुरस्कार देंगे। अमित कुमार लहरिया, अनिल यादव, अमित, अभिमन्यु सिंह व श्रवण पटेल ने सराहनीय भूमिका निभाई। जिला कुश्ती संघ लखीसराय के आयोजित प्रतियोगिता में रामानुज पहलवान, धीरज चौहान, नारद यादव रेफरी रहे। बिहार चैंपियन चंद्रभान व कुलभूषण गिरी निर्णायक व जज रहे।

