विधानसभा चुनाव:प्रत्याशियों के आवास पर जुटे कार्यकर्ता क्षेत्रवार वोटिंग की समीक्षा किए सभी नेता

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • मतदान के दूसरे दिन प्रत्याशियों के चेहरे पर दिखी थकावट

विजय कुमार सिन्हा, भाजपा प्रत्याशी, लखीसराय
विधानसभा चुनाव के तहत जिले के लखीसराय और सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बुधवार को मतदान समाप्त होेने के बाद गुरुवार को दोनों क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशी कहीं कार्यकर्ताओं से मतदान की समीक्षा करते नजर आए तो कहीं पूजा-पाठ के बाद क्षेत्र में लोगों का हाल जानने के लिए निकलते दिखे। प्रमुख दलों के प्रत्याशियों के दिनचर्या की कार्यशैली की पड़ताल में यह बातें सामने आई। चेहरे पर चुनाव की थकावट के बावजूद जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त होने के लिए क्षेत्र के लोगों व कार्यकर्ताओं से मतदान का फीडबैक लेते देखे गए।

रामानंद मंडल, जदयू प्रत्याशी, सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र
बुधवार को मतदान के दौरान भागदौड़ के बाद भी चेहरे पर थकान नहीं दिखा। सुबह 4 बजे उठे। परिवार का हाल चाल लेने के बाद नित्य क्रिया करने के बाद 6 बजे से कार्यकर्ताओं के लखीसराय स्थित आवास पर जुटने के कारण उनसे मिलने लगे। इस दौरान चाय का दौर चलता रहा व कार्यकर्ताओं से मतदान की प्रक्रिया की जानकारी लेते रहे। क्षेत्र से भी कार्यकर्ताओं व समर्थकों का कॉल आया। उनसे जानकारी ले रहे थे। कार्यकर्ताओं से मिल रहे फीडबैक व कार्यकर्ताओं से मतदान से जुड़ी जानकारी के बाद जीत के प्रति पूरी तरह आश्वस्त दिखे। नौ बजे तक कार्यकर्ताओं का आना जारी रहा।

प्रह्लाद यादव, राजद प्रत्याशी, सूर्यगढ़ा
किऊल स्थित आवास पर कार्यकर्ताओं के आने-जाने का सिलसिला सुबह से दिन भर चला। प्रहलाद यादव कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच बैठे थे। मुंह में पान दबाए कार्यकर्ताओं की सुन रहे थे। थोड़ा रुक कर विधायक ने उनमें से एक कार्यकर्ता से पूछा उनके बूथ पर कितने वोट पड़े? कार्यकर्ता ने जवाब दिया। विधायक जवाब से संतुष्ट नहीं हुए। उन्होंने पूछा कम वोट क्यों हुआ। उस कार्यकर्ता ने मतदान कम होने की दलील दी। कार्यकर्ता अपने-अपने बूथ पर पड़े वोट का हिसाब दे रहे थे। राेज की तरह विधायक आवास में आने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए भोजन बना रहा था। कार्यकर्ताओं के चेहरे पर खुशी थी। काफी मतों के अंतर से जीत का दावा कर रहे थे।

