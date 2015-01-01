पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व की तैयारी:छठ व्रतियों से घरों में अर्घ्यदान की अपील

लखीसराय4 घंटे पहले
  • डीएम ने किया किऊल नदी घाटों का निरीक्षण, घाटों पर मौजूद रहेंगे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी

डीएम संजय कुमार ने शुक्रवार को किऊल नदी के छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। छठ व्रतियों से अपने घरों में अर्घ्य देने की अपील की। डीएम अपाने अधिकारियों के साथ छठ घाटों के निरीक्षण के लिए दोपहर बाद किऊल नदी पहंुचे। उन्होंने विद्यापीठ, एवं अष्टघटी समेत कई घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। छठ पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ कम से कम हो इसके लिए अपने घरों में ही अर्ध्यदान करने की पूजा समितियों से अपील की। किऊल नदी घाट पर बडी संख्या में श्रद्धालु अर्घ्य के लिए जुटते हैं। किऊल नदी के पवित्र तट पर लगभग चार किलोमीटर तक श्रद्धालुअों की भीड़ होती है। इसके अलावा शहर में अष्टघटी, संसार पोखर एवं कई पोखर एवं तालाबों में अर्घ्य दिए जाते हैं। नगर परिषद ने शहर में 24 छठ घाटों को चिह्नित किया है। घाटों की सफाई एवं समतलीकरण का कार्य शुरू किया गया है। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी डा. विपिन कुमार ने बताया कि घाटों को चिह्नित कर सफाई का काम चल रहा है। जेसीबी एवं बोबकेट जैसी मशीनें किऊल नदी घाटों पर काम कर रही है। वार्ड पार्षद एवं पूजा समितियों से भी सलाह ली जा रही है। पर्व के मौके पर व्रतियों को कोई परेशानी न हो इसका ख्याल रखा जा रहा है। नगर परिषद के सफाई कार्यों के अतिरिक्त विभिन्न पूजा समितियों द्वारा संबंधित घाटों पर बिजली एवं अन्य सुविधाएं उलब्ध कराई जाती है।

छठघाट का जायजा लेते कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी, नगर प्रबंधक व अन्य।
बड़हिया के छठ घाटों की कराई जा रही साफ-सफाई

बड़हिया | लोक आस्था का महान पर्व छठपूजा को लेकर बड़हिया नगर क्षेत्र के कॉलेज घाट राजरानी घाट, देवी सिंह सहित बड़ी पोखर, ताजपुर पोखर, इन्दुपुर पोखर आदि की साफ सफाई का कार्य नगर पंचायत कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी विनय कुमार, नगर प्रबंधक सकेश सिन्हा नगर अध्यक्षा मंजू देवी के नेतृत्व में जोरों पर है। गांव के विभिन्न मुहल्लों से घाटों एवं पोखरों तक जानेवाले सभी रास्तों को दुरूस्त करने का काम जारी है। शुक्रवार को बड़हिया नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी विनय कुमार आदि ने बड़हिया कॉलेज गंगाघाट, बड़ी पोखर सहित अन्य घाटों एवं पोखरों पर चल रहे साफ सफाई के कार्यों का जायजा लिया तथा सफाई कार्य में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिये।
शुक्रवार को दर्जनों मजदूर घाटों की साफ सफाई करने में जुटे रहे। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी विनय कुमार ने बताया कि छठव्रतियों को गहरे पानी में जाने से रोकने के लिए कॉलेज घाट तथा बड़ी पोखर में बांस से बैरिकेडिंग किया जाएगा। लोगों पर नजर रखने के लिए कई वाच टाॅवर बनाया जाएगा। महिलाओं के कपड़े बदलने के लिए अलग से व्यवस्था किया जाएगा। कॉलेज घाट पर एक चपाकल लगाया है। गंगाघाट एवं पोखरों तक जानेवाले सभी रास्तों एवं घाटों पर प्रकाश की समुचित व्यवस्था की जा रही है। छठपूजा को लेकर नगर पंचायत प्रशासन पूरी तरह से मुस्तैद है। मौके पर वार्ड पार्षद अमित कुमार, दिवाकर सिंह, सफाई सुपरवाइजर शिवशंकर कुमार, मंटू कुमार, रंजीत कुमार नगर कर्मी बिपिन कुमार, मृत्युंजय कुमार मुन्ना, सफाई कर्मी अजय मांझी, धीरज मांझी, उदय मांझी, अमृत मांझी सफाईकर्मी व नगरपंचायत कर्मी पूरी तरह से मुस्तैद दिखे।

