आस्था अपार:आज अस्ताचलगामी और कल उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य, हमहू देबई अरघिया हे छठी मईया...

लखीसराय2 घंटे पहले
छठ पर्व पर खरना का प्रसाद बनातीं महिलाएं।
  • गुरुवार की शाम व्रतियों ने किया खरना, अब 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास
  • खरना के प्रसाद में बनी खीर और पुड़ी, शनिवार सुबह अर्घ्य देने के बाद पारण

सूर्योपासना के चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को खरना पर व्रतियों ने भगवान भास्कर की पूजा की। सुबह पवित्र नदी, तालाबों एवं कुंओं पर पानी लेने वालों की भीड़ लगी रही। पीतल के बर्तनों में श्रद्धालु पानी भरकर अपने-अपने घर को गए। इसी पानी से खरना का प्रसाद बनाया गया। आम की लकड़ियां, मिट्टी एवं लोहे से निर्मित चूल्हे पर व्रतियों ने मिट्टी और पीतल के बर्तनों में खरना का प्रसाद तैयार किया। दूध, चीनी एवं गुड़ से बनी खीर का व्रतियों ने प्रसाद के रूप में ग्रहण किया। फिर अपने परिवार एवं पड़ाेस में प्रसाद का वितरण किया गया। व्रतियों ने पूजा कर अपने परिवार के लिए सुख-शांति, वैभव एवं ऐश्वर्य की कामना की। देर शाम तक व्रतियों द्वारा खरना पूजा का सिलसिला चलता रहा। मान्यता है कि शारीरिक और मानसिक शुद्धि की प्रक्रिया खरना एक प्रकार से होती है। इस दिन रात को भोजन के बाद कठिन व्रत अगले 36 घंटों तक रखते हैं।

खरना के प्रसाद का भी विशेष महत्व
छठ में खरना का विशेष महत्व है। इस दिन प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद व्रती छठ पूजा पूर्ण होने के बाद ही अन्न-जल ग्रहण करतीं हैं। खरना का अर्थ है शुद्धिकरण। यह शुद्धिकरण केवल तन न होकर बल्कि मन का भी होता है, इसलिए खरना के दिन केवल रात में भोजन करके छठ के लिए तन तथा मन को व्रती शुद्ध करता है। खरना के बाद व्रती 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत रखकर सप्तमी को सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देता है।

पहले व्रती, फिर दूसरे खाते हैं प्रसाद
खरना के दिन खीर गुड़ एवं अरवा चावल इस्तेमाल कर शुद्ध तरीके से बनाई जाती है। खीर के अलावा खरना की पूजा में फलों को रखकर पूजा की जाती है। इसके अलावा प्रसाद में पुड़ी और मिठाइयां रखकर भी भगवान को भोग लगाया जाता है। छठ मइया को भोग लगाने के बाद ही इस प्रसाद को व्रत करने वाले व्यक्ति ग्रहण करते हंै। खरना के दिन व्रती का यही आहार होता है।

छठ पूजा में 4 दिनों तक की जाती है सूर्यदेव की उपासना
खरना के दिन बनाया जाने वाला खीर प्रसाद हमेशा नए चूल्हे पर बनता है। साथ ही इस चूल्हे की एक खास बात यह होती है कि यह मिट्टी का बना होता है। प्रसाद बनाते समय चूल्हे में इस्तेमाल की जाती है वाली लकड़ी आम की ही होती है। दूसरे पेड़ों की लकड़ियों का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जाता है।

खरना में प्रसाद ग्रहण करने को लेकर भी कई मान्यताएं
खरना के दिन व्रत रखने वाला व्यक्ति प्रसाद ग्रहण करते हैं तो घर के सभी सदस्य शांत रहते हैं। कोई शोर नहीं करता, क्योंकि शोर होने के बाद व्रती प्रसाद खाना बंद कर देतीं हंै। घर के सभी सदस्य व्रत करने वाले का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद ही भोजन ग्रहण करते हैं।

