बड़हिया के 5600 घरों में कनेक्शन देने की योजना:पुलिस हिरासत में हत्यारोपी चचेरा भाई

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मेट्रो सिटी की तर्ज पर लखीसराय में पाइपलाइन से घरों में गैस की आपूर्ति की सुविधा मिलेगी। इससे डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर के यहां नंबर लगाने से लेकर सिलेंडर के पहुंचाने तक का इंतजार नहीं करना होगा। पहले चरण में मार्च 2021 तक लखीसराय व बड़हिया शहरी क्षेत्र के 5600 घरों में पाइप नेचुरल गैस पहुंचाने की योजना है। आईओसी ने इस पर पहल शुरू हो गई है। अगले पांच साल में प्रत्येक घर के रसोइयों तक नेचुरल गैस पहुंचाई जाएगी। आईओसी ने शहरी क्षेत्र में गैस पाइपलाइन बिछाने के लिए नगर परिषद से अनुमति मांगी है। लखीसराय पहुंचे आइओसी के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि शहर में 90 किमी. गैस पाइपलाइन बिछाई जाएगी। तत्काल 5600 घरों को कनेक्शन दिया जाना है। नगर परिषद से अनुमति मिलने के बाद पाइपलाइन बिछाई जाएगी। पाइपलाइन बरौनी-गोवाहाटी रूट से गुजर रही है। इससे आईओसीएल द्वारा पीएनजी के लिए टैपिंग की जाएगी। घरों तक पाइपलाइन बिछाकर रसोई तक गैस पहुंचाने की योजना है। आने वाले कुछ वर्षों में बड़े शहरों की तर्ज पर यहां गैस पर आधारित वाहनों का परिचालन होगा। इसके लिए लखीसराय व बड़हिया में दो सीएनजी स्टेशन बनाने की योजना है।

कुछ शर्तों पर पाइपलाइन बिछाने की मिलेगी अनुमति
शर्तों के साथ पाइपलाइन बिछाने की अनुमति दी जाएगी। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी डाॅ. विपिन कुमार ने बताया कि आईओसी ने नप से अनुमति मांगी है। उन्होंने कहा कि गैस पाइपलाइन बिछाने का मामला कॉमर्शियल है। पाइपलाइन बिछाने के दौरान शहरी क्षेत्र में गड्ढे खोदने होंगे। सड़कें टूटेंगी। इसके लिए आईओसी को तय राशि जमा करनी होगी। फिर काम शुरू करने की अनुमति दी जाएगी।

