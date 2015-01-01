पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियम:रजिस्ट्री के साथ स्वत: होगा दाखिल-खारिज, सीओ कार्यालय के चक्कर काटने से लोगों को मिलेगी निजात

लखीसराय3 घंटे पहले
नई रजिस्ट्री वाली जमीन का म्यूटेशन यानी दाखिल खारिज अब ऑटोमेटिक होगा। म्यूटेशन के लिए सीओ ऑफिस का चक्कर नहीं लगाना पड़ेगा। कर्मचारियों को खुश नहीं करना पड़ेगा। रजिस्ट्री ऑफिस में जमीन की रजिस्ट्री होते ही उसकी ऑनलाइन सूचना सीओ कार्यालय को मिल जाएगी। जमीन के डीड की पीडीएफ कॉपी सीओ के लॉगइन में सीधे पहुंच जाएगी।

इससे म्यूटेशन के लिए अब जमीन मालिक को ऑनलाइन आवेदन की भी जरूरत भी नहीं पड़ेगी। सीओ खुद से म्यूटेशन की कार्रवाई शुरू करें देंगे। यह प्रक्रिया इसी महीने शुरू हो जाएगी। दाखिल-खारिज के लिए नए सिरे से आवेदन देने की अब जरूरत नहींरजिस्ट्री कराने वाला निबंधन विभाग और म्यूटेशन कराने वाला राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग, दोनों विभागों ने इस नई व्यवस्था की तैयारी पूरी कर ली है।

एक हफ्ते में तारीख का ऐलान कर देगा। हालांकि पुराने दस्तावेजों के म्यूटेशन के लिए पहले से जारी ऑनलाइन आवेदन की सुविधा जारी रहेगी। नई व्यवस्था में म्यूटेशन का जो केस पहले आएगा उसका निपटारा सीओ पहले करेंगे। ऐसा साफ्टवेयर डेवलप किया गया है कि अगर बाद वाले केस का निपटारा पहले करना भी चाहेंगे तो वो नहीं होगा।

अंचलों में नए अलमीरा खरीदने के निर्देश
राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग ने सभी डीएम को निर्देश जारी किया है कि अंचलों के माडर्न रिकार्ड रूम के लिए अगर अब तक अलमारी नहीं खरीदी गई हो तो तुरंत खरीदें और राजस्व संबंधी सभी दस्तावेज उसी में रखना सुनिश्चित कराएं।

अंचलों में रहने वाला पंजी-2 अब ऑनलाइन करने का काम किया जा रहा है। कई इंट्री सही ढंग से नहीं की गई है। भू-लगान की वसूली ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन दोनों तरीके से की जा रही है। इसके अलावा साफ्टवेयर डेवलप होने पर डीड की पीडीएफ कॉपी सीओ के लॉगइन पर आने पर म्यूटेशन का कार्य किया जाएगा।
संजय कुमार पंडित, सीओ

