भागलपुर-लोकमान्य तिलक भी पांच मिनट पहले पहुंची:भागलपुर दानापुर ट्रेन 10 माह बाद आई किऊल

किऊल पहंुची भागलपुर-दानापुर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस। - Dainik Bhaskar
किऊल पहंुची भागलपुर-दानापुर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस।

भागलपुर और पटना के बीच यात्रियों की लाइफ लाइन मानी जानी वाली भागलपुर-दानापुर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस 10 महीने से भी ज्यादा समय बाद मंगलवार को किऊल पहुंची। मुंबई जाने वाली भागलपुर-लोकमान्य तिलक सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस भी पहले दिन अपने निर्धारित समय से 5 मिनट पहले किऊल पहुंची। शाम 4.30 बजे भागलपुर-मुजफ्फरपुर जनसेवा एक्सप्रेस भी अपने निर्धारित समय से आई। बुधवार को हावड़ा-गया एक्सप्रेस भी सुबह यहां पहंुचेगी। किऊल-भागलपुर रूट पर रेलवे ने एक साथ पांच जोड़ी ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू किया है। मेनलाइन में भी तीन साप्ताहिक ट्रेनें शुरू हो रही है। लंबे समय ट्रेनों के पटरी पर लौटने से किऊल एवं लखीसराय स्टेशन की रौनक भी बढने लगी है। हालांकि पहले दिन चली ट्रेनों में सामान्य दिनों की तुलना में यात्री संख्या कम थी। भागलपुर-दानापुर इंटरसिटी यात्रियों के लिए लाइफ लाइन है। ट्रेन को 10 महीने बाद चालू किया गया है।

