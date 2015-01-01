पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एएसआई से खुदाई की मिली अनुमति:भवन निर्माण निगम लिमिटेड ने बौद्धकालीन लाली पहाड़ी का सर्वेकर सौंपा 30 करोड़ का डीपीआर

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
इस तरह होगा कार्य: लाली पहाड़ी के खुदाई स्थल को संरक्षित व सुरक्षित करने के लिए भवन का बना नक्शा।

(विनोद कुमार वर्मा) बौद्धकालीन ऐतिहासिक स्थल के रूप में विश्व भर में पहचान बना चुकी लाली पहाड़ी के अंतिम चरण की खुदाई रविवार से शुरू होगी। विश्वभारती विश्वविद्यालय कोलकाता के प्रो. अनिल कुमार के नेतृत्व में टीम खुदाई करेगी। जनवरी 2021 तक पूरा करने का लक्ष्य है। खुदाई में मिले बौद्धकालीन पुरावशेषों को संरक्षित व सौंदर्यीकरण को भवन निर्माण निगम लिमिटेड ने पहाड़ी का सर्वेकर 30 करोड़ का डीपीआर बनाकर बिहार सरकार के संस्कृति, खेल युवा विभाग को सौंपा है।

स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद खुदाई स्थल का संरक्षण व सौंदर्यीकरण की भी योजना है। टेंडर के बाद जनवरी 2021 से कार्य शुरू होगा। नक्शा भी बना है। खुदाई स्थल को ढंककर प्रवेश के लिए भव्य द्वार बनेगा। आर्कियोलॉजिकल सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया से भी स्वीकृति मिल गई है।

पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए पार्क, लाइटिंग, घेराबंदी, समतलीकरण, सड़क आदि का निर्माण किया जाएगा। कोरोना के कारण पहाड़ी पर खुदाई का कार्य मार्च 2020 में बंद हो गया था। जो कल से शुरू हो रहा है। अंतिम चरण की खुदाई में कई बौद्धकालीन अवशेष मिलने की संभावना है।

लाली पहाड़ी का संरक्षण और सौंदर्यीकरण प्राथमिकता, टीम पहुंची

प्रो. अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि लाली पहाड़ी की खुदाई 20 प्रतिशत ही शेष बची है। इसे जनवरी तक पूरा कर लेने का लक्ष्य है। टीम पहुंच चुकी है। रविवार से खुदाई की शुरुआत होगी। इस ऐतिहासिक स्थल के संरक्षण व सौंदर्यीकरण का कार्य सरकार की प्राथमिकता में है। शीघ्र ही शुरुआत होगी।

तीन वर्षों से चल रही खुदाई, मिल चुके हैं कई बौद्धकालीन पुरावशेष

लाली पहाड़ी पर तीन वर्षों से हो रही खुदाई में मिले पुरावशेषों से पहाड़ी पर बौद्ध भिक्षुणियों के साधना स्थल के रूप में इतिहासकारों ने पहचान की है। भव्य भवन के अवशेष मिले हैं। भगवान बुद्ध की विश्वस्तरीय अवलोकेंटेश्वर की भव्य प्रतिमा भीे मिली है। ऐसी प्रतिमा विश्व में दो ही बताई जाती है।

खुदाई में बौद्ध काल की कौड़ी, सिक्के, टेराकोटा, भवन के अवशेष मिले जो प्रमाणित करता है कि बौद्धकाल के बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण स्थल रहा था। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार खुदाई की शुरुआत की थी एवं खुदाई में मिले अवशेषों को देखने भी आए थे। अवशेषों को देख काफी अभिभूत हुए एवं उसके संरक्षण व सौंदर्यीकरण की स्वीकृति दी थी।

