पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:तेज रफ्तार पिकअप की चपेट में आकर बाइक सवार युवक जख्मी, इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

लखीसराय4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सूर्यगढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के एनएच-80 पर पुत्र की मौत पर शोकाकुल पिता और परिजन, दुर्घटना के समय जख्मी अवस्था में सड़क पर पड़े युवक को उठाते स्थानीय लोग।
  • बेटे को देखने पहुंची बदहवास मां चलती गाड़ी से कूदी, जख्मी
  • सूर्यगढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के एनएच-80 गढ़ी विशनपुर के समीप सड़क हादसा

जिले के सूर्यगढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के एन.एच-80 पर गढ़ी विशनपुर गांव के पेट्रोल पंप के पास तेज रफ्तार पिकअप की चपेट में आने से एक युवक गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। जख्मी युवक को बेहतर इलाज के लिए पटना ले जाने के दौरान फतुहा के पास रास्ते में ही युवक की मौत हो गई। परिजन शव को लेकर देर शाम अपने घर पहुंचे। मृतक युवक किऊल थाना क्षेत्र के खगौर गांव के माणिक रजक का पुत्र सुघांशु कुमार बताया जाता है। घटना के बाद मृतक के घर में दुख का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा हुआ है। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद अपने पुत्र को देखने जा रही मृतक की माता के भी गाड़ी से कूद जाने के कारण जख्मी हो गई। उनका का भी इलाज निजी क्लिनिक में किया जा रहा है। पुलिस सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सुधांशु कुमार गढ़ी पेट्रोल पंप से अपने बाइक में पेट्रोल लेने के बाद वह मुख्य सड़क पर जैसे ही चढ़ा की ऑटो से चकमा खाकर पिकअप से टकराकर जख्मी हो गया। जख्मी हालत में युवक को इलाज के लिए निजी क्लिनिक में भर्ती कराया गया। निजी क्लिनिक में इलाज करने के बाद युवक की गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए बेहतर इलाज के लिए पटना रेफर किया गया। पटना ले जाने के दौरान युवक की मौत हो गई। वहीं मृतक के मां का इलाज निजी क्लिनिक में चल रहा है। सुधांशु अपने भाई बहनों में बड़ा था। वह दो भाई और एक बहन था। घटना के बाद पिकअप चालक वाहन लेकर फरार होने में सफल रहा।

सामाजिक गतिविधियों में शामिल रहता था मृतक
खगौर निवासी मानिक रजक डाक विभाग में नौकरी करते हैं। मानिक रजक का पुत्र सुधांशु कुमार अपने गांव एवं आसपास में संचालित होने वाले सामाजिक गतिविधियों में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लेता था। युवक की मौत से आसपास के लोग हतप्रभ है। मंगलवार को युवक के परिवार के किसी सदस्य को कहीं जाना था। इसी लिए वह बाइक में पेट्रोल भराने गया था। पेट्राेल भराकर लौटने के दौरान हादसा हो गया। बताया जाता है कि युवक काफी होनहार और मेधावी था। हाल ही में उसका चयन एसएससी में हुआ था।

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बालक जख्मी
लखीसराय| मनकट्‌ठा रेलवे स्टेशन के पास ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से एक बालक गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। युवक को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से रामनगर मनकट्‌ठा निवासी संजय साव का पुत्र गोलू कुमार(12) जख्मी हो गया। जख्मी बालक की स्थिति गंभीर बताई जा रही है।

घटना के बाद अस्पताल में शोकाकुल परिजन।
घटना के बाद अस्पताल में शोकाकुल परिजन।

दुर्घटना में हुई युवक की मौत
गढ़ी विशनपुर पेट्रोल पंप के पास खगौर के एक युवक की मौत हो गई। जख्मी को निजी क्लीनिक में भर्ती कराया गया,जहां से बेहतर इलाज के लिए ले जाने के दौरान मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद पिकअप चालक वाहन लेकर फरार होने में सफल रहा। शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया जा रहा है।
संजय कुमार सिंह, एसएचओ, लखीसराय

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें