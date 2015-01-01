पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुल निर्माण:किऊल नदी पर बनवाएंगे पुल, सूर्यगढ़ा को अनुमंडल के दर्जा का होगा प्रयास

लखीसराय10 मिनट पहले
सूर्यगढ़ा के राजद विधायक प्रह्लाद यादव।
  • चौथी बार जीत दर्ज करने पर राजद विधायक प्रह्लाद यादव ने गिनाई प्राथमिकता

चौथी बार अपनी जीत दर्ज करने वाले सूर्यगढ़ा के राजद विधायक प्रह्लाद यादव की किऊल नदी पर पुल एवं सूर्यगढ़ा को अनुमंडल का दर्जा दिलाना उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता होगी। विधायक ने कहा कि किऊल नदी पर सड़क पुल लोगों की पुरानी मांग है। जनता ने उन पर एक बार फिर से भरोसा जताया है।

पुल निर्माण की दिशा में उनका प्रयास तेज होगा। विधायक ने कहा कि सूर्यगढ़ा को अनुमंडल बनाने की मांग भी लंबे समय से उठ रही है। सूर्यगढ़ा को अनुमंडल का दर्जा दिलाएंगे। सूर्यगढ़ा के अनुमंडल बनने से मेदनीचौकी, कजरा एवं अभयपुर के लोगों को काफी फायदा होगा। इस काम को भी प्राथमकिता के आधार पर पूरा करने का प्रयास करेंगे। एक सवाल के जबाव में उन्होंने कहा यदि महागठबंधन की सरकार बनती तो किऊल नदी पर पुल एवं सूर्यगढ़ा को अनुमंडल बनाना आसान होता। फिर भी इन दोनों कार्यो को प्राथमिकता के तौर पर पूरा करेंगे। विधायक ने जीत का श्रेय अपने कार्यकर्ता एवं वोटरों को दिया। विधायक ने कहा कि सभी धर्म एवं समाज के लोगों ने वोट देकर उन्हें जिताया है। वह किसी खास जाति की राजनीति नहीं करते। चौथीबार जीत दर्ज कराने का वजह भी यही है।

बड़हिया से दियारा के रास्ते सूर्यगढ़ा तक सड़क निर्माण
विधायक ने कहा कि बड़हिया से दियारा के रास्ते सूर्यगढ़ा तक सड़क बनाना भी उनकी प्राथमिकता में है। बड़हिया से खुटहा, पथुआ एवं बेगुसराय जिले के साम्हो होते हुए सूर्यगढा तक सड़क बनाने की योजना भी उनकी प्राथमिकता में शामिल है। इस सड़क के बन जाने से दियारा क्षेत्र के लोगों को आवागमन में काफी सुविधा होगी।

