वारदात:विवादित जमीन पर फसल काटने से रोकने पर भाई की कर दी हत्या

सूर्यगढाएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस हिरासत में हत्यारोपी चचेरा भाई
  • पीरीबाजार के केशोपुर गांव की घटना, मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार
  • गिरफ्तार बबलू के पिता ने राजू को लिख रही थी अपनी जमीन

पीरीबाजार थाना क्षेत्र के केशोपुर गांव में 20 वर्षों से चल रहे जमीन विवाद में गुरुवार को चचेरे भाई के सिर पर रॉड मारकर हत्या कर दी। मृत व्यक्ति की पहचान लखन राम के 50 वर्षीय बेटे राजेश्वर उर्फ राजू राम के रूप में हुई है। पीरीबाजार थानाध्यक्ष प्रजेश दुबे घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चचेरे भाई कार्यानंद राम के बेटे बबलू राम उर्फ रामप्रवेश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके बेटे समेत अन्य परिजन फरार गए, जिसकी तलाश में पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। दोनों चचेरे भाइयों में 20 वर्षों से जमीन विवाद है। गुरुवार केशोपुर स्थित महावीर स्थान के पास बबलू राम के घर के पास खेत में धान काटने से राजू राम ने बबलू को मना किया। इस पर दोनों में विवाद बढ़ा और बबलू और उनके बेटे समेत अन्य परिजन ने मिलकर रॉड व लाठी-डंडे से बेहरमी से मारपीट कर गंभीर रूप से जख्मी कर दिया। सिर पर रॉड से लगने के कारण राजू राम को गहरी चोट आई और उसकी मौत हो गई। जानकारी मिलते ही पीरीबाजार थानाध्यक्ष घटनास्थल पहुंच जख्मी की गंभीर हालत को देख उसे सूर्यगढ़ा सीएचसी लाए गए, जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

गलत तरीके से जमीन लिखाने का विवाद, कोर्ट में मामला
बबलू राम का पिता कार्यानंद राम के साथ अच्छा संबंध नहीं था। इस कारण बबलू ने पिता को कई साल पूर्व घर से बाहर निकाल दिया था। उसके बाद से कार्यानंद अपने भतीजे राजू राम के साथ लखीसराय में रहते थे। इस बीच कार्यानंद ने अपने भाई लखन राम के बेटे और भतीजा राजू राम को अपना वारिस बनाया व जमीन उसके नाम लिख दिया। इसके बाद राजू उस जमीन को बेचने लगा था। कई जमीन के प्लॉट को बेच चुका था। इसको लेकर कोर्ट में मामला चल रहा है। जमीन विवाद के कारण चचेरे भाई के बीच कई बार मारपीट हो चुकी थी। प्रशासन द्वारा जमीन विवाद के मामले का निष्पादन सही तरीके से नहीं करने के कारण विवाद गहराता चला गया। गुरुवार को घर के सामने स्थित विवादित जमीन पर बबलू धान लगाया था, जिसकी कटनी की जा रही थी। इस पर राजू ने रोक लगा दिया, जिसके बाद मामला आगे बढ़ गया और राजू की हत्या हो गई।

फरारियों की गिरफ्तारी को चल रही छापेमारी
पीरीबाजार थानाध्यक्ष प्रजेश दुबे ने बताया कि बबलू राम एवं उनके परिवार वालों ने मिलकर राजू राम की बेहरमी से पीटकर हत्या की है। मामले में बबलू को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। घटना में शामिल परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों की तलाश जारी है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।

