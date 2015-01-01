पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:कोलकाता से मधुबनी जा रही कार ट्रक से टकराई, 4 जख्मी, पहाड़पुर के निकट एनएच-80 पर हुआ हादसा

बड़हियाएक घंटा पहले
  • दुर्घटना में कार सवार मधुबनी के अलग अलग गांव के लोग शामिल

बड़हिया थाना अंतर्गत पहाड़पुर गांव के समीप एनएच 80 पर बुधवार की अहले सुबह ट्रक व कार की टक्कर में कार चालक सहित 4 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। सूचना पर बड़हिया थाना की पुलिस बल घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से गंभीर रूप से घायलों को सदर अस्पताल लखीसराय भिजवाया।

वहीं ट्रक चालक ट्रक लेकर फरार हो गया। बुधवार को कार सवार कोलकत्ता से मधुबनी अपने घर जा रहे थे। इसी बीच बड़हिया के पहाड़पुर एनएच 80 पर बड़हिया की ओर से तेज गति से आ रहे ट्रक ने लखीसराय की ओर से आ रही कार में भिड़ंत हो गई।

ट्रक व कार की टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने घटना की जानकारी थाना बड़हिया थाना की पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची बड़हिया थाना पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई कर रही है। दुर्घटना में कार सवार मधुबनी जिले के अलग अलग गांव के राजू मंडल, प्रकाश राम, उमेश ठाकुर, मो. इलाज गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं।

