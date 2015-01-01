पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:10वीं एवं 12वीं उत्तीर्ण छात्रों को कैरियर पोर्टल मददगार

लखीसराय4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बिहार कैरियर पोर्टल का प्रशिक्षण लेतीं शिक्षिकाएं।
  • बिहार कैरियर पोर्टल पर हुआ कार्यशाला का आयोजन,यूनिसेफ की मदद से छात्रों के लिए बना पोर्टल

10वीं एवं 12 उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों के मददगार बन सकता है बिहार कैरियर पोर्टल। विद्यार्थी पोर्टल पर कैरियर की तालाश कर सकते हैं। इसकी सफलता के लिए शुक्रवार को महिला विद्या मंदिर में एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। विद्यार्थी पोर्टल को लॉगइन कर अपने कैरियर को ढ़ूंढ सकते हैं। कार्यशाला में हाई स्कूल एवं प्लस टू स्कूलों के प्रधानाध्यापक एवं कंप्यूटर के जानकार शिक्षक शामिल हुए। डीपीओ एसएसए महेश प्रसाद सिंह, एपीओ उमा पासवान एवं एआरपी ए रहमान ने बिहार कैरियर पोर्टल के बारे में शिक्षकांें का पूरी जानकारी दी। इस विषय में प्रशिक्षित भी किया। पोर्टल का उद्देश्य 10वीं एवं 12वीं क बाद विद्यार्थी किस विषय से आगे की पढ़ाई कर सकते हैं। आगे की राह कौन सी दिशा जाए। विद्यार्थियों के इस समस्या का समाधान करेगा कैरियर पोर्टल। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के ज्यादातर विद्यार्थी गलत कैरियर मार्ग चुनते है या फिर जानकारी के अभाव में कोई कैरियर नहीं चुन पाते। यह पोर्टल ऐसे विद्यार्थियाें के लिए काफी हद तक उपयोगी होगा। पोर्टल पर विद्यार्थियों को शैक्ष्ज्ञनिधक संस्थानों, प्रोफेशनल कैरियर, छात्रवृति और प्रवेश परीक्षाआंे के बारे में जानकारी मिलेगी। शिक्षा, कौशल, सशक्तिकरण एवं आर्थिक अवसरों में निवेश कर देश व राज्य के श्राविष्य की सामाजिक एवं आर्थिक विकास में मदद कर सकते हैं। बिहार शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र बाल कोष यानि यूनिसेफ की मदद से हाई स्कूल एवं प्लस टू स्कूलों के छात्र छात्राओं के लिए बिहार कैरियर पोर्टल लांच किया है। बिहार सरकार द्वारा बिहार कैरियर पोर्टल बनाया गया है।

ऐसे ले सकते हैं बिहार पोर्टल का लाभ
बिहार कैरियर पोर्टल लॉगइन करने के लिए सबसे पहले www.biharcareerportal.com की वेवेसाइट पर जाना होगा। फिर बिहार बोर्ड द्वारा जारी रजिस्ट्रेशन संख्या की मदद से लॉग इन करना होगा। इसके बाद पोर्टल पर 10वीं एवं 12वीं के बाद के कैरियर की की पूरी जानकारी मिलेगी। राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय छात्रवृति, नांमांकन के लिए देश भर के कॉलजांें की जानकारी एवं मैट्रिक लेवल वोकेशनल कोर्स की जानकारी मिलेगी।

