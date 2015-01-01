पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी कर असफल प्रयास:केनरा बैंक में चोरी का प्रयास सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखे चोर

लखीसराय
शहर के कवैया थाना क्षेत्र के केनरा बैंक की शाखा में मंगलवार की देर रात अज्ञात चोरों ने बैंक के मुख्य द्वार के पास वेंटिलेटर काटकर बैंक में प्रवेश कर गया और सीसीटीवी का क्षतिग्रस्त कर चोरी कर असफल प्रयास भी किया। इसका फुटेज सीसीटीवी कैमरा में भी कैद हुआ है।

फुटेज में दो चोर के अंदर प्रवेश करने का साक्ष्य मिला है। चोरों ने बैंक के अंदर घूम-घूम कर सर्च करते हुए तिजोरी की ओर गया, डबल लॉक लगा दरवाजा देखकर तेज धार की ब्लेड से डबल लॉक को काटने का प्रयास भी किया लेकिन सफल नहीं हुआ। बुधवार की सुबह बैंक खुलने के बाद जब सफाई कर्मी जब बैंक का ताला खोलकर प्रवेश किया तो गेट के पास वेंटिलेटर गिरा हुआ पाया।

इसके बाद सूचना बैंक प्रबंधक एवं अन्य को दिया। घटना की जानकारी के बाद बैंक प्रबंधक और अन्य कर्मी भी पहुंचे और पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी। मौके पर पहुंचे कवैया थानाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार ने मामले की पड़ताल की। पूछताछ के क्रम में पाया गया कि बैंक में कोई सुरक्षा गार्ड नहीं था।

पुलिस मामले की पड़ताल में जुटी हुई है। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों में कई तरह की चर्चा होने लगी। लोगों का कहना था कि पुलिस की गश्ती नियमित रूप से होनी चाहिए।

