नप बोर्ड ने लिया कार्रवाई का निर्णय:फर्जी नक्शे पर होम लोन पास करने के मामले में एलआईसी फाइनेंस पर नगर परिषद करेगा कार्रवाई, भेजा जाएगा नोटिस

लखीसराय2 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद बोर्ड की मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में शामिल नप सभापति, ईओ, उप सभापति एवं अन्य वार्ड पार्षद।
  • फर्जी नक्शे की नगर विकास विभाग को भी दी जाएगी जानकारी
  • नगर परिषद बोर्ड की बैठक में गरमाया रहा मामला, आधे दर्जन एजेंडों पर चर्चा के बाद लगाई गई मुहर

एलआईसी होम फाइनेंस द्वारा फर्जी नक्शे पर ग्राहकों को होम लोन देने के मामले में नगर परिषद कार्रवाई करेगा। नप बोर्ड की मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में यह निर्णय हुआ। बैठक के पहले एजेंडे पर सभापति अरविंद पासवान ने चर्चा कर कहा कि एलआईसी होम फाइनेंस की मिलीभगत से फर्जी आर्किटेक्ट द्वारा नगर परिषद के नाम से अवैध नक्शा बना ग्राहकों को होम लोन दिया जा रहा है। एलआईसी के होम फाइनेंस प्रबंधन पर 420 का मामला बनता है। एलआईसी के वरीय अधिकारियों को नोटिस देकर फर्जीवाड़े से नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग को भी अवगत कराया जाएगा। फर्जी नक्शा पर होम लोन देने के मामले में नगर परिषद गंभीर है। इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा के बाद बोर्ड ने एलआईसी होम फाइनेंस के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई का निर्णय लिया। आधे दर्जन एजेंडों पर मुहर लगी। शहरी क्षेत्र के तालाब व पोखरों की सफाई एवं सौन्दर्यीकरण ा पर भी चर्चा हुई। मत्स्य विभाग से शहरी क्षेत्र के सभी पोखर एवं तालाबों को नगर परिषद को सौंपने के प्रस्ताव पर भी चर्चा हुई। वार्ड पार्षदों ने अपने वार्ड की समस्या उठाई। वार्ड 2 के पार्षद शिवशंकर राम ने 67 साल पूर्ण कर चुके जेई पद्माकर ठाकुर को नप की जिम्मेवारी से मुक्त करने की मांग की। कहा कि संविदा पर काम करने वाले जेई से काम लेना गलत है। सेवा विस्तार देना नियमानुसार गलत होगा। अध्यक्षता सभापति अरविंद पासवान ने की।

होम लोन देने के मामले में बड़ी गड़बड़ी की आशंका
नगर परिषद के फर्जी मुहर एवं दस्तखत से मकान का नक्शा बना कर एलआईसी होम फाइनेंस द्वारा होम लोन दिए जाने के मामले को दैनिक भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। इसके बाद नगर परिषद ने इस पर संज्ञान लिया। जिसके बाद बोर्ड की बैठक में फाइनेंस कंपनी के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई का निर्णय लिया गया। जांच में बड़े पैमाने पर गड़बड़ी उजागर होगी। इसमें बैंक की भी भूमिका संदिग्ध है।

निर्णय पर कार्रवाई नहीं होने से नाराज, सदन से बाहर निकले पार्षद

वार्ड पार्षद प्रकाश महतो एवं अमरजीत प्रजापति ने बैठक की कार्रवाई शुरू होते ही सदन में कहा कि कार्रवाई पर निर्णय के बाद जब कोई काम ही नहीं होता हैं तो बैठक करने से क्या फायदा। पार्षदों ने आरोप लगाया गया कि सालों से योजनाएं लंबित पड़ी है कोई काम नहीं हो रहा है। अपनी बात रखने के बाद दोनों पार्षद बैठक से उठकर बाहर निकल गए।

लाइट एवं पानी का मुद्दा उठा
पार्षदों ने शहर में स्ट्रीट लाइट एवं पीने की पानी का मुद्दा उठाया। 23 के पार्षद श्रवण कुमार ने कहा कि उनके वार्ड में एक भी लाइट नहीं लगाई गई है। पानी की समस्या है, जनता को क्या जवाब दंेेगे। इस सवाल पर सभापति ने ईएसएसएल कंपनी को लाइट लगाने के लिए 15 दिनों का समय दिया। इसके बाद कंपनी के विरुद्ध नगर विकास विभाग को लिखे जाने का भरोसा दिलाया। लाइट लगाने वाली कंपनी के कार्यों से नाराज अन्य पार्षद ने भी अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कराई।

वेंडिंग जोन का मामला लंबित

शहर के 5 वार्डों में योजना का टेंडर होगा। वार्ड संख्या 4,21, 26, 27 एवं 30 की योजनाओं की निविदा किसी कारणबश नहीं की जा सकी थी। निविदा के बाद जल्द ही इन वार्डों में योजनाओं पर काम शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। विद्यापीठ चौक एवं सोनिया पोखर के पास वेंडिंग जोन बनेगा। दाेनों जगहों पर वेंडिंग जोन बनाने के लिए अंचल से एनओसी लिया जाएगा। यह मामला सालों से लंबित है। एनआेसी नहीं मिलने से वेडिंग जोन का निर्माण लंबित पड़ा हुआ है।

शवदाह गृह व मोक्षधाम बनेगा

नप ने शहर के सभी 33 वार्डों में लंबित लगभग 400 योजनाओं को पूरा करने के लिए 14 करोड़ रुपए की मांग का प्रस्ताव लिया। सभापति ने कहा कि कच्ची गली नाली योजना पूरा करने के लिए लगभग 14 करोड़ रुपए नगर विकास विभाग से मांगी जाएगी। किऊल नदी के किनारे शवदाह बनाने के लिए दो जगह चिह्नित है। एक जगह वि़द्युत शव दाह गृह बनेगा। अभी शव दाह गृह नहीं होने से यहां के लोगों को मंंुगेर, बड़हिया, सिमरिया व अन्य जगहों को जाना पड़ता है।

हाट बाजार की दुकानों से होगी टैक्स की वसूली
शहर में हाट बाजार एवं मांस मछली दुकानों से टैक्स वसूली जाएगी। वार्ड पार्षद गौतम कुमार ने केआरके हाई स्कूल मैदान में दीपावली एवं छठ पर हाट लगाने वालों पर टैक्स लगाने के निर्णय पर आपत्ति जताई। कहा चौक चाैराहे एवं गली कुचों में मांस मछली बेची जा रही है। इस पर रोक लगे।

