विस चुनाव:आंकड़ों की बाजीगरी से जीत का कर रहे दावा

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम ने लोगों से की शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने की अपील की

पहले चरण में यहां मतदान हुआ। पार्टी प्रत्याशी व जुड़े कार्यकर्ता आंकड़ाें की बाजीगरी से जीत का दावा करने लगे हैं। जीत-हार के दावों में किसमें कितना दम है, यह तो 10 नवंबर को स्पष्ट होगा। लखीसराय में एनडीए व महागठबंधन में सीधी लड़ाई के आसार हैं। सूर्यगढ़ा में एनडीए, महागठबंधन व लोजपा के बीच त्रिकोणीय लड़ाई की उम्मीद है। मतदान होने के तुरंत बाद दलीय प्रत्याशी वोट के आंकड़ों को जुटाने में लग गए। कार्यकर्ताओं के बताए गए वोट के आंकड़ों के भरोसे पर दलीय प्रत्याशी अपनी जीत का समीकरण बना रहे हैं। लखीसराय विस क्षेत्र के ग्रामीण इलाकों मेें विकास चुनावी मुद्दा बना। ग्रामीणों ने वोट का बहिष्कार किया। वोट बहिष्कार से किस दल को फायदा हुआ और किसे नुकसान राजनीतिक पार्टियां अपने चश्मे से देख रखे हैं। इसके बावजूद क्षेत्रवाद और जातीय आधार वोट पर हावी रही। लखीसराय सीट पर कांग्रेस और श्रम संसाधन मंत्री विजय सिन्हा में सीधी टक्कर है।

चौक-चौराहों पर हो रहा जीत-हार का आकलन
चानन | प्रखंड में बुधवार को शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव होने के बाद प्रत्याशियों की जीत-हार की समीक्षा चौक-चौराहों से लेकर गलियों और चौपालों में होने लगी है। समर्थक अपने-अपने दलों की जीत का दावा कर रहे हैं। इस जीत-हार के दावों में जातीय व दलीय आकलन शामिल है। सूर्यगढ़ा विस के सभी 19 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में बंद हो गई है, जो 10 नवंबर को खुलेगी। अपने-अपने प्रत्याशियों के जीत व हार का मंथन के दावों को लेकर लोगों के आपस में तकरार बढ़ गई है। बातों-बातों में लोगों के सुर तेज होते जा रहे हैं। हालांकि कई लोग वोट को लेकर यह भी कह रहे हैं कि कितनों ने गलत जानकारी दी है कि वो गठबंधन या महागठबंधन को वोट दिया है।

