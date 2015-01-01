पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपहरण की आशंका:कोचिंग को निकला इंटर का छात्र लापता, अपहरण की शंका

लखीसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बड़हिया मिला था युवक के मोबाइल का लास्ट लोकेशन

बिलौरी निवासी इंटर के छात्र का शुक्रवार की सुबह घर से कोचिंग जाने के दौरान अपहरण होने का मामला सामने आया है। परिजन ने छात्र की बरामदगी और अपराधियों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई के लिए थाना में आवेदन दिया है। पुलिस कार्रवाई में जुट हुई है। पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार बिलौरी निवासी रविन्द्र यादव का पुत्र राजीव कुमार अपने गांव के ही उच्चतर विद्यालय में इंटरमीडिएट का छात्र था। परिजन उपेन्द्र यादव ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की सुबह राजीव कुमार कोचिंग में पढ़ाई करने के लिए साइकिल से अपने घर से निकला था। दामोदरपुर गांव के पश्चिम सड़क किनारे साइकिल और किताब फेंका हुआ पाया गया। रास्ते में कोचिंग का एक अन्य छात्र ने राजीव के साइकिल और उसके किताब को सड़क पर फेंका हुआ देखा, तब उसने इसकी जानकारी राजीव के घरवालों को दी। आननफानन में परिजन और गांव के लोग लखीसराय थाना पहुंचे और पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी दी। छात्र के मोबाइल का लोकेशन ट्रेस किया जा रहा है।

छात्र की हो रही तलाश
काेचिंग के लिए निकले इंटरमीडिएट के छात्र के लापता होने की सूचना परिजनों से लखीसराय थाना में दिया है। इस सूचना के बाद पुलिस बरामदगी के लिए लगातार काम कर रही है। पुलिस शादी के लिए अपहरण सहित अन्य बिन्दुओं को ध्यान में रखकर काम कर रही है। युवक का मोबाइल फोन स्विच ऑफ है।
रंजन कुमार,एसडीपीओ,लखीसराय

