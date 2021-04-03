पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:रंगदारी नहीं देने पर संवेदक व मुंशी की पिटाई पुलिस कह रही ट्रैक्टर गुजरने को ले हुआ विवाद

लखीसराय/ पिपरियाएक घंटा पहले
सैदपुरा से कजरा नरोत्तमपुर सड़क निर्माण व इलाजरतजख्मी संवेदक। - Dainik Bhaskar
सैदपुरा से कजरा नरोत्तमपुर सड़क निर्माण व इलाजरतजख्मी संवेदक।
  • लय गांव में सड़क निर्माण के दौरान नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने की पिटाई
  • मारपीट के बाद संवेदक ने रोका सड़क निर्माण कार्य

कजरा थाना पुलिस ने गुरुवार को सड़क निर्माण कंपनी के संवेदक और मुंशी की पिटाई के मामले में रंगदारी के एंगल काे खारिज कर दिया है। जबकि अस्पताल में भर्ती मंुशी ने साफ तौर पर कहा है कि लेवी नहीं देने पर गुरुवार को आठ से दस की संख्या में आए नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने संवेदक और उनकी पिटाई कर दी। इसमें उन्हें गंभीर चोट आई है। दरअसल, गुरुवार को लय गांव के निकट सड़क निर्माण करा रहे संवेदक गोपाल कंस्ट्रक्शन के मालिक गोपाल कुमार एवं उसके कर्मियों से अपराधियों ने रंगदारी के लिए जमकर मारपीट की। इससे संवेदक गोपाल कुमार गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। बेहोशी हालत में उन्हें इलाज के लिए शहर के एक निजी क्लीनिक में भर्ती कराया गया है। इधर, वारदात के बाद दहशत में संवेदक ने निर्माण कार्य पर फिलहाल रोक दी है। संवेदक से रंगदारी के लिए मारपीट करने की घटना में लय गांव एवं आसपास के नवोदित अपराधियों के संलिप्त रहने की आशंका है। संवेदक के मुंशी सुजीत कुमार ने बताया कि एक दिन पूर्व बुधवार को पांच-सात की संख्या में अपराधी कार्यस्थल पर पहुंच कर पांच प्रतिशत रंगदारी देने की मांग की थी। इसके बाद गुरुवार की दोपहर 11 बजे के करीब निर्माण कार्य देखने पहुंचे संवेदक गोपाल कुमार को देखकर आठ से दस की संख्या में अपराधी एकजुट होकर पहुंचे एवं रंगदारी की मांग करने लगे। संवेदक के इंकार करने पर लाठी डंडे से पीट दिया। इसके बाद फिलहाल निर्माण कार्य बंद कर दिया गया है। आरडब्ल्यूडी के सहायक अभियंता महेश प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि अपराधियों के भय से कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुटी है।

एक दिन पूर्व मुंशी से मांगी 5% लेवी
प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण सड़क योजना से आरडब्ल्यूडी विभाग एनएच 80 से कजरा नरोत्तमपुर तक 18 किमी सड़क का निर्माण करा रहा है। बुधवार को अपराधियों ने कार्य स्थल पर पहुंच कर मुंशी से योजना में 5 प्रतिशत राशि रंगदारी देने को कहा था। गुरुवार काे संवेदक गोपाल कुमार लय-जगदीशपुर के बीच सड़क निर्माण का कार्य देखने पहुंचे तो इसी दौरान अपराधियों ने उन्हें घेर कर पीट दिया।

संवेदक से रंगदारी की दूसरी घटना
डेढ माह में निर्माण कार्य में लगे संवेदक से रंगदारी मांगने की यह दूसरी घटना है। पिछले साल 19 दिसंबर को अपराधियों ने बीरूपुर थाना क्षेत्र के नथनपुर गांव में सड़क निर्माण करने वाले संवेदक सियाराम सिंह से 1 करोड़ रुपए की रंगदारी की मांग की थी। इस घटना में अपराधी निशांत उर्फ कारेलाल ने निर्माण स्थल पर गोलीबारी कर दहशत फैला दिया था। इस मामले में अपराधी कारेलाल अब तक फरार है।

पिंचिंग सड़क पर ट्रैक्टर लेकर गुजरने को लेकर हुआ विवाद

रंगदारी का मामला नहीं है। सड़क निर्माण के दौरान पिचिंग किए गए सड़क से ट्रैक्टर लेकर गुजरने को लेकर लय गांव के शैलेन्द्र सिंह के पुत्र हरेराम सिंह के साथ विवाद हुई है। संवेदक का फर्द बयान आ रहा है। उसके तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
रंधीर कुमार, कजरा थानाध्यक्ष

